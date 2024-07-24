Credit Unions Raise Over $1.5 Million To Help Move Kids Out of Hospitals and Onto Playgrounds

In a powerful display of unity, First Tech joined forces with fellow credit unions and industry partners to support children's hospitals

SAN JOSE, Calif. and HILLSBORO, Ore., July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First Tech Federal Credit Union (First Tech) led the annual Northwest Classic Credit Unions for Kids (CU4Kids) fundraising campaign, uniting First Tech employees and members, business leaders, and 26 credit unions across the nation to raise more than $1.5 million in support of children and families at Children's Miracle Network Hospitals (CMN Hospitals).

The CU4Kids Northwest Classic tournament, now in its 24th year, has evolved into one of the largest credit union-sponsored events supporting Credit Unions for Kids. The tournament, in combination with grass roots fundraising efforts leading up to the event each year, has raised over $15.2 million over the last 24 years, which has been instrumental in funding critical pediatric cancer research, advancing treatment, and improving care for patients supported by CMN Hospitals. This year, First Tech double-matched employee donations and single-matched member donations throughout the month of June. Thanks to the matches, members and employees contributed more than $203,000 toward campaign goals.

"I'm always so humbled and inspired by the generosity and collective power of credit unions in providing brighter and healthier futures for children and their families," said First Tech Federal Credit Union President and CEO Greg Mitchell. "Thanks to the generosity of our credit union partners and our larger community, we've given hope to many and have witnessed the profound impact of our people helping people philosophy in action. I want to give a big thank you to everyone involved in CU4Kids and NW Classic fundraising. The magic of this event appears every July when partners and fierce competitors from a wide range of industries abandon their competitive spirits and join forces for good by delivering world-class medical support for the most vulnerable children and families."

CMN Hospital partners are renowned for their cutting-edge medical research, innovative therapies and treatments, and world-class patient care. Beneficiaries include:

Seattle Children's Hospital ( Seattle, Washington )

) OHSU Doernbecher Children's Hospital ( Portland, Oregon )

) PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Children's Hospital – Riverbend ( Springfield, Oregon )

) UC Davis Children's Hospital ( Sacramento, California )

) UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital – Oakland ( Oakland, California )

( ) Children's Hospital Colorado ( Aurora, Colorado )

This year's campaign success was accomplished with the very generous support of presenting sponsors Evonsys and Valera (formerly PSCU/Co-Op) along with the participation and collaboration of more than 130 other organizations and credit union partners, including:

Advantis Credit Union

Alliant Credit Union

BECU

BCU

Canvas Credit Union

Central Willamette Credit Union

Columbia Credit Union

Community Financial Credit Union

Consolidated Credit Union

Decision Minds

Fibre Federal Credit Union

First Entertainment Credit Union

Fiserv

InRoads Credit Union

iQ Credit Union

Mint Valley Federal Credit Union

OnPoint Community Credit Union

Oregon State Credit Union

Partners Federal Credit Union

Patelco Credit Union

Premier America Credit Union

Raymond James

Red Canoe Credit Union

Rivermark Credit Union

Rogue Credit Union

Schools First Credit Union

Splash Financial

Teacher Federal Credit Union

TruStage

Unitus Community Credit Union

Velera (Co-op Solutions)

For additional details on First Tech's community impact and commitment to CU4Kids, please visit www.firsttechfed.com/community .

ABOUT FIRST TECH FEDERAL CREDIT UNION'S COMMUNITY COMMITMENT

First Tech Federal Credit Union is committed to supporting the next generation of leaders, thinkers, and innovators. In 2023, First Tech provided over $3.6 million in charitable giving to 130 organizations and more than 97.4% of employees participated in community engagement; directing dollars and time to nonprofit partners who provide programs and services to children and families in need. First Tech's philanthropic focus areas include support for education (STEM, early childhood literacy, financial education and scholarships), fundamental needs (hunger, shelter and community health), and Credit Unions for Kids. Visit www.firsttechfed.com/community to learn more about the ways First Tech pays it forward throughout the year.

ABOUT FIRST TECH FEDERAL CREDIT UNION

First Tech Federal Credit Union is a nearly $17 billion institution headquartered in San Jose, California. The nation's premier credit union serves the world's leading technology-oriented companies and their employees, including HP Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Microsoft, Agilent, Intel, Cisco, Amazon, Nike, Intuit, Google, and more. First Tech is recognized as the industry catalyst for delivering effortless banking experiences to more than 660,000 members through its 34 branch locations, more than 5,600 CO-OP Shared Branch locations, 30,000 CO-OP Network ATMs, and online platforms. First Tech offers a full range of financial services, including traditional banking, online banking, mortgages, financial planning, various consumer loans, and insurance services. Federally insured by NCUA. Equal Housing Lender. For more information, visit www.firsttechfed.com .

