CREFC Hosts Annual Conference in New York City

Industry Event Includes Unique Programs Focused on Sustainability in CRE Finance

NEW YORK, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The CRE Finance Council (CREFC), the trade association, which for 30 years has exclusively represented the nearly $6 trillion commercial and multifamily real estate finance industry, will host its Annual Conference in New York City on June 10-12, 2024. This year's conference will focus on how commercial real estate markets are coping with persistently high borrowing costs, rising expenses tied to owning and operating commercial properties, and shifting priorities for regulators and lawmakers. Special programming this year focuses on sustainability in the commercial property markets.

CREFC's Annual Conference draws more than 1,400 attendees, including a wide range of top industry professionals. This year, CREFC will also hold an anniversary celebration to salute its three decades as the industry's voice and advocate.

Attendees will engage with industry peers through networking events and our Annual Conference will recognize and celebrate contributions to the industry and the association made by CREFC members with its Founders, Woman of Distinction, and '20 Under 40' awards. Additionally, CREFC will announce its new leadership and board members.

This year, Trevor Noah, comedian, bestselling author, and former host of the Emmy® Award-winning "The Daily Show" on Comedy Central, will offer opinions and observations about current events as our Keynote Speaker. Mr. Noah, the author of the #1 New York Times bestseller Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood, is also host of a Spotify weekly podcast titled What Now? With Trevor Noah and also has served as the Grammy Awards host for four consecutive years to great applause.

Sustainability Summit. The final day of this year's Annual Conference features unique and timely programming focused on navigating climate-related regulations as industry participants look to improve the sustainability of their properties. Also, this full day of programming will examine the connection between affordability and sustainable housing.

In addition to CREFC's seven forum meetings, other sessions at the Annual Conference include:

Borrowers' Time: Perspectives from Owners and Operators

Leverage Labyrinth: Strategies with CRE CLOs, Warehouse, and Repo

Industry Leaders Roundtable

CRE Liquidity: Is the Tap Open or Closed?

When: June 10-12, 2024

Where:

New York Marriott Marquis

1535 Broadway

New York, NY 10036

Program (June 10): https://bit.ly/Annual2024Monday

Program (June 11): https://bit.ly/Annual2024Tuesday

Program (June 12): https://bit.ly/Annual2024Wednesday

Registration: https://bit.ly/Annual2024Registration

Live stream options are available.

"We are happy to bring together leading CRE finance industry market participants at our Annual Conference again this year in New York," said Lisa Pendergast, Executive Director, CREFC. "Following on our January Conference in Miami which saw record attendance, I look forward to hearing from top professionals about how the industry is managing higher expenses associated with owning commercial properties and the elevated cost of capital tied to the Fed's efforts to tame inflation. Also, we are dedicating a full day of programming this year focused on how commercial real estate finance is addressing risks tied to climate change while facilitating the financing of green properties, and the role of sustainability in affordable housing."

About CREFC

The CRE Finance Council (CREFC) is the trade association for the nearly $6 trillion commercial real estate finance industry with a membership that includes more than 400 companies and 18,000 individuals. Member firms include balance sheet and securitized lenders, loan and bond investors, private equity firms, servicers, and rating agencies. For 30 years, CREFC has promoted liquidity, transparency, and efficiency in the commercial real estate finance markets, and acted as a legislative and regulatory advocate for the industry, playing a vital role in setting market standards and best practices, and providing education for market participants.

SOURCE CRE Finance Council