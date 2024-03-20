Join Us for CREFC's Spring Symposium in New York

Largest annual event hosted by CREFC's Women's Network

NEW YORK, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The CRE Finance Council (CREFC), the trade association that exclusively represents the nearly $6 trillion commercial and multifamily real estate finance industry, will host its annual Spring Symposium on April 16 in New York City. Now in its eighth year, this event offers a robust program that is a component of CREFC's ongoing effort to enhance the visibility and profile of women professionals in commercial real estate finance.

"As the trade association for the commercial real estate finance industry, we are excited to host these wonderful senior women business leaders to share their insights about career development with junior and mid-level professionals," said Lisa Pendergast, Executive Director, CREFC.

Hosted by CREFC's Women's Network, the Spring Symposium brings together top industry professionals, and kicks off with a series of speed mentoring sessions that enable seasoned market participants to meet with junior and mid-level professionals in small groups and share insights on professional development.

"CREFC's Women's Network brings together leading professionals of the commercial real estate finance world with events like our annual Spring Symposium," said Mary Jane Potthoff, chair of CREFC's Women's Network and managing director of global business development at Morningstar DBRS. "This is just one of many Women's Network initiatives that draws some of the industry's best and brightest to share ideas on how to build a rewarding career in commercial property finance and learn about the latest industry developments."

Ms. Pendergast added: "The Spring Symposium is part of CREFC's ongoing effort to provide women professionals opportunities to network and build their careers through mentoring. In addition to an update on CRE debt market conditions from leading industry participants, I look forward to hearing Dr. Hacker's lessons on how CRE finance professionals can draw from her experiences in sports psychology, especially when it comes to helping CRE deal makers unlock their potential, build teams and work on leadership skills amid challenging financial market conditions."

Special Keynote Speaker: Dr. Colleen M. Hacker. This year's Spring Symposium features Dr. Colleen M. Hacker, a mental skills coach and performance psychology specialist who was a coaching staff member for six Olympic Games and a dozen World Championship events. Dr. Hacker will focus on essential principles that facilitate attaining excellence amid unpredictable professional and market dynamics. She will speak directly to the issue of how to build the resiliency needed to manage adversity and how to effectively align behaviors to achieve a collection vision of success.

Following the speed mentoring, this year's Spring Symposium offers a series of panel sessions addressing timely topics and issues for CRE finance professionals, including:

Capital Check: CRE Debt Market Outlook

Tough Times Don't Last, But Tough People Do: Surviving and Resiliency Through the Cycles

Keynote: The Secret of the Slight Edge - Peak Performance Lessons from the Competitive Cauldron

When: April 16, 2024

Where: New York Athletic Club

180 Central Park South

New York, NY 10019

Program: https://bit.ly/SpringSymposiumProgram2024

Registration: https://bit.ly/SpringSymposiumReg2024

To learn more about CREFC's upcoming conferences and events, please visit: https://www.crefc.org/events

About CREFC

The CRE Finance Council (CREFC) is the trade association for the nearly $6 trillion commercial real estate finance industry with a membership that includes more than 400 companies and 18,000 individuals. Member firms include balance sheet and securitized lenders, loan and bond investors, private equity firms, servicers, and rating agencies. For 30 years, CREFC has promoted liquidity, transparency, and efficiency in the commercial real estate finance markets, and acted as a legislative and regulatory advocate for the industry, playing a vital role in setting market standards and best practices, and providing education for market participants.

