CREFC Statement on Passage of House Amendment to the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act (H.R. 6644)

NEW YORK, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The CRE Finance Council (CREFC) applauds Congress for its efforts to advance legislation aimed at expanding housing supply and improving affordability. We believe these objectives are best achieved through policies that encourage investment in new and existing housing and avoid disruptions to housing finance and development.

CREFC remains concerned about expanding federal regulation through categorical bans on certain investments in housing, but we believe the bipartisan House revisions now included in H.R. 6644 reflect meaningful progress toward a more targeted approach. By refining the scope of investment regulations, the House bill is a step in the right direction to protect the free inflow of debt and equity capital necessary to increase housing supply and improve housing affordability.

We look forward to working with lawmakers and the Administration on targeted revisions to Section 1001 that:

Only restrict large institutional investor acquisitions of single-family homes that would otherwise be purchased by individuals.

Do not impact build-to-rent (BTR) or any form of multifamily rental property as directed by the Executive Order.

Exclude multifamily rentals from the definition of single-family homes.

Establish a clearer, more workable compliance framework for housing providers to navigate the bill's exemptions.

Avoid disrupting local zoning decisions.

Exclude established rental communities on a single tax parcel of land.

We appreciate the continued engagement with housing providers, investors, and lenders in refining these key details. CREFC stands ready to work with Congress to ensure the final product achieves America's housing supply goals.

About CREFC

The CRE Finance Council (CREFC) is the trade association for the over $6 trillion commercial real estate finance industry with a membership that includes more than 400 companies and 19,000 individuals. Member firms include balance sheet and securitized lenders, loan and bond investors, private equity firms, servicers, rating agencies, and borrowers. For over 30 years, CREFC has promoted liquidity, transparency, and efficiency in the commercial real estate finance markets, and acted as a legislative and regulatory advocate for the industry, playing a vital role in setting market standards and best practices, and providing education for market participants. For more information, visit www.crefc.org.

SOURCE CRE Finance Council