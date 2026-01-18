Cregis Set to Showcase Enterprise Digital Finance Solutions at iFX EXPO Dubai 2026

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As stablecoins, cross-border payments, and enterprise digital asset management accelerate adoption worldwide, digital finance infrastructure is entering a pivotal stage. Enterprise blockchain infrastructure provider Cregis has announced its participation at iFX EXPO Dubai 2026, taking place February 10–12. During the event, Cregis will explore the opportunities and challenges of cross-border payments, stablecoin settlements, and compliance-driven innovation with industry partners. Attendees can visit Lounge C at the Dubai World Trade Center to see how Cregis' payment engine facilitates cross-border transactions and enterprise fund management in practice.

Cregis

Globalized Transactions Meet Digital Asset Management

From traditional finance to cross-border settlements, from fiat systems to multi-currency stablecoin payments, enterprises face unprecedented challenges in global fund management. Legacy financial architectures often consist of siloed systems where fiat, digital assets, and payment platforms operate independently, leading to inefficiencies, high costs, and fragmented risk controls.

The agenda at iFX EXPO Dubai 2026 reflects this shift: cross-border payments and stablecoin applications are moving from concept to large-scale adoption. Exchanges, payment providers, and financial institutions are increasingly focused on enabling fast, secure, and transparent fund flows while maintaining regulatory compliance. Digital transformation of corporate finance is now critical—assets must not only be securely held but also efficiently operated, collaboratively managed, and fully auditable.

Cregis: Building Stablecoin Infrastructure for Enterprises

Stablecoins and digital assets are evolving from purely tradable instruments into core enterprise payment and settlement infrastructure. Cregis Payment Engine offers multi-chain, multi-currency solutions for enterprises, supporting cross-border trade, payroll, and merchant collection with low cost, high efficiency, and full traceability. Automated channels and real-time compliance monitoring enable near-instant global settlements while maintaining auditability and risk oversight. More than a technical tool, the Cregis engine is a strategic enabler, helping institutions establish stable and secure fund flows in an increasingly digitalized global economy.

Regulation Meets Innovation

The Middle East, particularly the UAE, is establishing clear regulatory frameworks through entities like VARA, enabling enterprises to explore stablecoin and digital asset innovation with confidence. iFX EXPO Dubai 2026 emphasizes regulatory and compliance discussions, offering attendees insights into market risks and emerging opportunities. The event also highlights enterprise-level asset management applications in global operations, drawing attention from exchanges, fintech companies, and institutional investors. These trends underscore that the maturity of enterprise digital asset infrastructure is becoming a key determinant of whether global financial operations can run efficiently and securely.

From Trend to Implementation

The industry is moving from "exploring possibilities" to "building sustainable systems." At iFX EXPO Dubai, Cregis will showcase its payment engine and engage with participants across trading, payments, and fintech sectors. Through live demonstrations and interactive sessions, attendees will gain hands-on insights into the engine's role in cross-border transactions and enterprise fund management, along with forward-looking perspectives on stablecoins, cross-border payments, and compliance best practices.

As enterprise digital assets and stablecoins become central to business payments and fund flows, infrastructure security, control, and compliance will define operational resilience. Cregis is committed to turning complex on-chain asset management challenges into standardized, integrable solutions—helping institutions navigate this pivotal moment in digital finance with confidence.

About Cregis

Cregis is a global provider of enterprise-grade digital asset infrastructure, delivering secure, scalable, and compliant solutions for institutional clients.

Its core offerings—MPC-based self-custody wallets, Wallet-as-a-Service, and a robust Payment Engine—help exchanges, fintech platforms, and Web3 businesses manage digital assets with confidence.

With over 3,500 businesses served globally, Cregis empowers businesses to accelerate their Web3 transformation and unlock new digital asset opportunities.

Contact

Cregis Marketing

Cregis Techology Ltd

[email protected]

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2863943/Cregis.jpg

SOURCE Cregis