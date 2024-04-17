Crescent 22oz Steel Milled-Face Framing Hammer Named Golden Hammer Award Winner

APEX, N.C., April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crescent Tools is honored to announce that our 22 oz Steel Milled-Face Framing Hammer has been selected as a 2023 Golden Hammer Award winner. The Golden Hammer Awards have a long tradition of honoring the best-of-the-best of home improvement through HBSDealer. This recognition underscores our commitment to excellence and innovation, but most importantly, our commitment to allowing our users to work smarter, not harder on the job.

Check out the "Golden" honorees in the March 2024 edition of HBSDealer, featuring Crescent Tools on page 23.

22oz Steel Milled-Face Framing Hammer

"We are incredibly proud to receive the Golden Hammer Award for our 22oz Steel Milled-Face Framing Hammer," said Kevin Burnet, Sr. Product Manager, Crescent Tools. "This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, who continuously deliver innovative new products that improve the user experience for construction trade professionals."

Crescent Tools show our commitment to continuous improvement through the innovative technology within our hammer program. Our innovative technology, VibeGuard, reduces vibration by 70% to increase safety and overall productivity on the jobsite.

Built with revolutionary technology, Crescent Tools has a hammer for every tradesman, no matter how tough the job. Find your next hammer at The Home Depot, or your closest hardware or industrial supply store.

For more information about the award-winning hammer, explore our website here.

About Crescent® Tools

Crescent is a premier brand from Apex Tool Group, one of the largest hand tool manufacturers in the world. The product line includes Crescent® adjustable wrenches, mechanics hand tools and sets, and power tool accessories, snips, scissors, shears, knives, trade tools, measuring tapes, rules, wheels and chalk reels, files, saws, heavy‑duty cutting, and on-site, flammable liquid and truck storage products. For more information visit www.crescenttool.com.

About Apex Tool Group

Apex Tool Group, LLC is one of the largest worldwide producers of industrial hand and power tools, tool storage, drill chucks, chain, and electronic soldering products. Apex serves a multitude of global markets, including automotive, aerospace, electronics, energy, hardware, industrial, and consumer retail. For more information, visit www.apextoolgroup.com.

SOURCE Crescent Tools