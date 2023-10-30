Strike out Vibration with Crescent's New Line of Hammers

Our revolutionary VibeGuard™ technology in our hammer handles make these hammers the best-in-class at vibration reduction.

SPARKS, Md., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- When you are on the jobsite, efficiency and safety are key to a successful job. Tradesmen are swinging hammers hundreds of times a week, which can cause long-term side effects and decrease overall productivity on the jobsite. That is why Crescent Tools created VibeGuard, a revolutionary vibration-reducing technology for their new line of high-quality hammers.

These hammers were designed for real world applications to increase productivity, survive tough conditions, and protect users from the side effects of long-term use. "Fatigue from using non-vibration resistant hammers is the top issue professionals see on jobsites with their current hammers," notes Ethan Bolderson, Product Manager, Crescent Tools. "No matter what type of trade you work in, a hammer is one of the most common tools in your bag. Since 1907, Crescent Tools has focused on providing tools that increase efficiency and usefulness."

From general purpose and framing to specialty, the new line has a hammer for every purpose. Made of top-of-the-line, proprietary materials, with unique features including a larger strike face and textured grips, these hammers will easily become a favorite on the jobsite. The new VibeGuard technology reduces vibrations by 70% and the optimized strike face provides a 15% larger sweet spot to prevent missed hits. With additional features like the textured fawns foot grip and a Permabond Handle Connection on the fiberglass hammers, the new line of Crescent hammers were made with comfort, productivity, and consistent heavy-duty use in mind.

The hammer line includes over ten categories, including the following:

Steel General Purpose Hammers

     16 oz. VibeGuardSteep RIP Hammer

CHSGP16

     20 oz. VibeGuardSteel RIP Hammer

CHSGP20

Steel Framing Hammers

     22 oz. VibeGuard™ Steel Framing Hammer, Milled

CHSFRM22

     28 oz. VibeGuard™ Steel Framing Hammer, Milled

CHSFRM28

     22 oz. VibeGuard™ Steel Framing Hammer, Smooth

CHSFRS22

Steel Demo Hammers

     22 oz. VibeGuard™ Steel Demo Hammer, Milled

CHSDEM22

Fiberglass General Purpose Hammers

     16 oz. VibeGuard™ Fiberglass RIP Hammer

CHFGP16

     20 oz. VibeGuard™ Fiberglass RIP Hammer

CHFGP20

Wood Framing Hammers

     22 oz. Wood Framing Hammer, Milled

CHFRAM22

Axes and Hatchets

     14" Fiberglass Camper's Hatchet

CFHATCH20

     16" Steel Camper's Hatchet

CSHATCH16

     26" Fiberglass Axe

CFAXE26

Steel Brick Hammers

     15 oz. Steel Brick Hammer

CHSBK15

     24 oz. Steel Brick Hammer

CHSBK24

Specialty Hammers

     Shingler Hammer

CHSRFG28

     Drywall Hammer

CHSDRWL11

Fiberglass Blacksmith Hammers

     2.5 lb. Fiberglass Blacksmith Hammer

CHFBS40

     4 lb. Fiberglass Blacksmith Hammer

CHFBS64

Fiberglass Engineer Hammers

     2.5 lb. Fiberglass Engineer Hammer

CHFENG40

     4 lb. Fiberglass Engineer Hammer

CHFENG64

Fiberglass Drilling Hammer

     2 lb. Fiberglass Drilling Hammer

CHFRDL32

     3 lb. Fiberglass Drilling Hammer

CHFDRL48

Wood Ball Peen Hammers

     16 oz. Wood Ball Peen Hammer

CHWBP16

     24 oz. Wood Ball Peen Hammer

CHWBP24

     32 oz. Wood Ball Peen Hammer

CHWBP32



Built with revolutionary technology, Crescent Tools has a hammer for every tradesman, no matter how tough the job. Find your next hammer at The Home Depot, or your closest hardware or industrial supply store.

To learn more about the full line of hammers, visit https://www.crescenttool.com/tools/featured-tools/hammers

About Crescent® Tools
Crescent is a premier brand from Apex Tool Group, one of the largest hand tool manufacturers in the world. The product line includes Crescent® adjustable wrenches, mechanics hand tools and sets, and power tool accessories, snips, scissors, shears, knives, trade tools, measuring tapes, rules, wheels and chalk reels, files, saws, heavy‑duty cutting, and on-site, flammable liquid and truck storage products. For more information visit www.crescenttool.com

About Apex Tool Group
Apex Tool Group, LLC is one of the largest worldwide producers of industrial hand and power tools, tool storage, drill chucks, chain, and electronic soldering products. Apex serves a multitude of global markets, including automotive, aerospace, electronics, energy, hardware, industrial, and consumer retail. For more information, visit www.apextoolgroup.com.

SOURCE Crescent Tools

