Strike out Vibration with Crescent's New Line of Hammers

Our revolutionary VibeGuard™ technology in our hammer handles make these hammers the best-in-class at vibration reduction.
SPARKS, Md., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- When you are on the jobsite, efficiency and safety are key to a successful job. Tradesmen are swinging hammers hundreds of times a week, which can cause long-term side effects and decrease overall productivity on the jobsite. That is why Crescent Tools created VibeGuard™, a revolutionary vibration-reducing technology for their new line of high-quality hammers.
These hammers were designed for real world applications to increase productivity, survive tough conditions, and protect users from the side effects of long-term use. "Fatigue from using non-vibration resistant hammers is the top issue professionals see on jobsites with their current hammers," notes Ethan Bolderson, Product Manager, Crescent Tools. "No matter what type of trade you work in, a hammer is one of the most common tools in your bag. Since 1907, Crescent Tools has focused on providing tools that increase efficiency and usefulness."
From general purpose and framing to specialty, the new line has a hammer for every purpose. Made of top-of-the-line, proprietary materials, with unique features including a larger strike face and textured grips, these hammers will easily become a favorite on the jobsite. The new VibeGuard™ technology reduces vibrations by 70% and the optimized strike face provides a 15% larger sweet spot to prevent missed hits. With additional features like the textured fawns foot grip and a Permabond Handle Connection on the fiberglass hammers, the new line of Crescent hammers were made with comfort, productivity, and consistent heavy-duty use in mind.
The hammer line includes over ten categories, including the following:
|
Steel General Purpose Hammers
|
16 oz. VibeGuard™ Steep RIP Hammer
|
CHSGP16
|
20 oz. VibeGuard™ Steel RIP Hammer
|
CHSGP20
|
Steel Framing Hammers
|
22 oz. VibeGuard™ Steel Framing Hammer, Milled
|
CHSFRM22
|
28 oz. VibeGuard™ Steel Framing Hammer, Milled
|
CHSFRM28
|
22 oz. VibeGuard™ Steel Framing Hammer, Smooth
|
CHSFRS22
|
Steel Demo Hammers
|
22 oz. VibeGuard™ Steel Demo Hammer, Milled
|
CHSDEM22
|
Fiberglass General Purpose Hammers
|
16 oz. VibeGuard™ Fiberglass RIP Hammer
|
CHFGP16
|
20 oz. VibeGuard™ Fiberglass RIP Hammer
|
CHFGP20
|
Wood Framing Hammers
|
22 oz. Wood Framing Hammer, Milled
|
CHFRAM22
|
Axes and Hatchets
|
14" Fiberglass Camper's Hatchet
|
CFHATCH20
|
16" Steel Camper's Hatchet
|
CSHATCH16
|
26" Fiberglass Axe
|
CFAXE26
|
Steel Brick Hammers
|
15 oz. Steel Brick Hammer
|
CHSBK15
|
24 oz. Steel Brick Hammer
|
CHSBK24
|
Specialty Hammers
|
Shingler Hammer
|
CHSRFG28
|
Drywall Hammer
|
CHSDRWL11
|
Fiberglass Blacksmith Hammers
|
2.5 lb. Fiberglass Blacksmith Hammer
|
CHFBS40
|
4 lb. Fiberglass Blacksmith Hammer
|
CHFBS64
|
Fiberglass Engineer Hammers
|
2.5 lb. Fiberglass Engineer Hammer
|
CHFENG40
|
4 lb. Fiberglass Engineer Hammer
|
CHFENG64
|
Fiberglass Drilling Hammer
|
2 lb. Fiberglass Drilling Hammer
|
CHFRDL32
|
3 lb. Fiberglass Drilling Hammer
|
CHFDRL48
|
Wood Ball Peen Hammers
|
16 oz. Wood Ball Peen Hammer
|
CHWBP16
|
24 oz. Wood Ball Peen Hammer
|
CHWBP24
|
32 oz. Wood Ball Peen Hammer
|
CHWBP32
Built with revolutionary technology, Crescent Tools has a hammer for every tradesman, no matter how tough the job. Find your next hammer at The Home Depot, or your closest hardware or industrial supply store.
To learn more about the full line of hammers, visit https://www.crescenttool.com/tools/featured-tools/hammers
About Crescent® Tools
Crescent is a premier brand from Apex Tool Group, one of the largest hand tool manufacturers in the world. The product line includes Crescent® adjustable wrenches, mechanics hand tools and sets, and power tool accessories, snips, scissors, shears, knives, trade tools, measuring tapes, rules, wheels and chalk reels, files, saws, heavy‑duty cutting, and on-site, flammable liquid and truck storage products. For more information visit www.crescenttool.com.
About Apex Tool Group
Apex Tool Group, LLC is one of the largest worldwide producers of industrial hand and power tools, tool storage, drill chucks, chain, and electronic soldering products. Apex serves a multitude of global markets, including automotive, aerospace, electronics, energy, hardware, industrial, and consumer retail. For more information, visit www.apextoolgroup.com.
