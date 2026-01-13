CRESCENT ACQUIRES 2100 MCKINNEY IN DALLAS

Crescent's acquisition of 2100 McKinney marks a significant expansion of its best-in-class office portfolio, complementing a distinguished collection of Crescent–owned properties in Dallas' Uptown district.

FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crescent Real Estate LLC ("Crescent"), through its investment vehicle GP Invitation Fund IV, LP, has acquired 2100 McKinney, a premier Class A office tower located in the vibrant Uptown neighborhood of Dallas. The property, renowned for its architectural distinction and prime location, offers immediate access to the city's top dining, retail, and entertainment destinations, including Klyde Warren Park, the Dallas Arts District, and the American Airlines Center.

Comprised of over 350,000 square feet of state-of-the-art office space, 2100 McKinney features modern amenities, flexible floor plans, and panoramic views of downtown Dallas. The building is home to a diverse roster of leading companies and benefits from its proximity to major transportation corridors, including the Dallas North Tollway, US-75 and Woodall Rodgers Freeway.

With this acquisition, Crescent further strengthens its Dallas portfolio, which includes Texas Capital Center, The Crescent, Hotel Crescent Court, The Ritz-Carlton Dallas, 2811 Maple, and 2401 Cedar Springs - each recognized as a landmark destination for business, hospitality, and lifestyle. In the epicenter of Uptown Dallas, Crescent now controls approximately 25 contiguous acres encompassing some of the city's most visually striking and strategically prominent buildings.

As part of Crescent's commitment to excellence, the property will undergo a multi-million-dollar renovation focused on enhancing tenant experience and technology integration.

"This acquisition represents an extraordinary opportunity to own another landmark office tower in one of the nation's most dynamic urban districts," said Conrad Suszynski, CEO of Crescent. "Dallas continues to attract top talent and leading businesses, and we are excited to invest in the city's future by elevating the workplace experience at 2100 McKinney. We're excited to add this property to our portfolio of iconic Dallas assets."

Eastdil Secured served as the exclusive advisor to the seller in the transaction.

ABOUT CRESCENT

Crescent Real Estate LLC ("Crescent") is a real estate operating company and investment advisor, founded by Chairman John C. Goff, with assets under management, development, and investment capacity of more than $10 billion. Through the GP Invitation Funds, Crescent acquires, develops, and operates all real estate asset classes alongside institutional investors and high net worth clients. Crescent's premier real estate portfolio consists of Class A and creative office, multifamily, hospitality, and senior living assets located throughout the U.S., including The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas, and the wellness lifestyle leader, Canyon Ranch®. For more information, visit www.crescent.com.

