Crescent APEX Introduces Vortex Impact Power Bits and Accessories for ­High-Frequency, Torque-Demanding Tasks

SPARKS, Md., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While drills remain a tool bag standard, tradespeople are increasingly using impact drivers, and accessories designed for impact driver use are growing three times faster than those designed for non-impact use. In response, Crescent APEX introduces Vortex Impact Power Bits and Accessories to help electricians, plumbers, HVAC techs, construction pros and MRO specialists better perform high-frequency, torque-demanding screw, nut and socket driving.

Impact drivers increase the efficiency of trade work, but only when paired with great accessories. Tweet this Crescent APEX introduces Vortex Impact Power Bits and Accessories are impact-rated to help electricians, plumbers, HVAC techs, construction pros and MRO specialists better perform high-frequency, torque-demanding screw, nut and socket driving.

Impact drivers work best when used with accessories rated for impact use. Vortex Impact Power Bits, Impact Socket Adapters and Magnetic Nut Setters are 100% impact rated.

As with any high-frequency tool, durability and ease-of-use matter. Vortex Impact Power Bits and Accessories feature the Vortex Impact Torsion Zone, with unique steel formulation and heat treatment providing 50 times the life of standard bits. They feature optimized tip geometry for exact fastener fitment to eliminate cam-out and promote fastener retention, as well as laser markings for long-lasting, quick and easy size identification.

"Impact drivers increase the efficiency of trade work, but only when paired with great accessories," said Mary Hughey, product manager, Crescent APEX. "Vortex Impact Power Bits and Accessories — whether for deck and construction work, equipment install/repair, duct work, roofing or gutter/awning installation — represent the pinnacle of innovation."

Crescent APEX also offers the virtually indestructible alphaCASE™ storage container to organize Vortex Impact Power Bits, Impact Socket Adapters and Magnetic Nut Setters.

Crescent APEX Vortex Impact Power Bits and Accessories are available at Lowe's Home Improvement and other major tool retailers. For more information, visit www.crescenttool.com .

About Crescent®

Crescent is a premier brand from Apex Tool Group, one of the largest hand tool manufacturers in the world. The product line includes Crescent® adjustable wrenches, mechanics hand tools and sets, Crescent Wiss® snips, scissors, shears, knives and trade tools, Crescent Lufkin® measuring tapes, rules, wheels and chalk reels, Crescent Nicholson® files and saws, Crescent H.K. Porter® heavy–duty cutting products, Crescent JOBOX® on-site, flammable liquid and truck storage products and Crescent APEX® power tool accessories. Visit www.crescenttool.com.

About Apex Tool Group

Apex Tool Group, LLC is one of the largest worldwide producers of industrial hand and power tools, tool storage, drill chucks, chain and electronic soldering products. Apex serves a multitude of global markets, including automotive, aerospace, electronics, energy, hardware, industrial and consumer retail. For more information, visit www.apextoolgroup.com.

