Crescent Hotels & Resorts Assumes Management of The Westin Great Southern Columbus

Whitestone Companies Selects Crescent to Operate Historic Downtown Hotel

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Crescent Hotels & Resorts has been selected to manage The Westin Great Southern Columbus, a historic property owned by Whitestone Companies.

Built in 1897, The Westin Great Southern Columbus stands as one of the city's most iconic hotels, known for its architectural charm and central downtown location. The transition expands Crescent's presence in the Columbus market, where the company has a long history of operational excellence across leading hotel brands.

With deep knowledge of the region and an owner-aligned, performance-driven approach, Crescent brings a mindset focused on optimizing guest experience and maximizing asset value. The addition further expands Crescent Hotels & Resorts' proven expertise managing Westin hotels across key markets.

Ideally situated near the Ohio Statehouse, the Brewery District, and the Scioto Mile, the hotel features 188 guest rooms and suites, more than 13,000 square feet of meeting and event space, and Bar Cicchetti, a rustically refined Italian eatery.

For more information about Crescent Hotels & Resorts or The Westin Great Southern Columbus, please visit Crescent Hotels & Resorts or The Westin Great Southern Columbus.

About Crescent Hotels & Resorts

Crescent Hotels & Resorts is an award-winning, nationally recognized, operator of hotels and resorts with over 120 properties in the United States & Canada. Crescent is one of the few elite management companies approved to operate upper-upscale and luxury hotels under the brand families of Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. Crescent also operates a collection of independent and lifestyle properties under the Latitudes Collection umbrella.

Crescent's clients include premier REITs, private equity firms and major developers. For more information, please visit www.crescenthotels.com andwww.latitudesbycrescent.com or connect with Crescent onLinkedIn.

About Whitestone Companies

Whitestone Companies is a capital investment firm specializing in the acquisition and management of hospitality assets, multi-family units, and corporate office spaces across the United States. With a portfolio spanning over 14 states and 26 active projects, Whitestone is dedicated to strategic growth and delivering exceptional value to investors. The firm focuses on acquiring high-potential properties in key markets and transforming them into premium assets through thoughtful renovations and operational enhancements. Whitestone's commitment to quality and innovation has established it as a trusted leader in the real estate investment sector. For more information see whitestonecompanies.com.

SOURCE Crescent Hotels & Resorts