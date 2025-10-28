Grand Bay Hotel San Francisco Announces Affiliation with Marriott

Hotel ushers in a new era under the Marriott portfolio, unlocking global business partnerships and setting the stage for a transformative 2026 renovation and rebrand to Marriott Redwood Shores.

REDWOOD SHORES, Calif., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Blending independent coastal charm with the trusted standards of a global hospitality leader, the Grand Bay Hotel San Francisco officially joined the Marriott portfolio in early October 2025. The 421-room, AAA Four Diamond waterfront property in Redwood Shores now welcomes guests to enjoy Marriott Bonvoy® rewards and perks — with a full-scale renovation planned for 2026, ahead of an official rebrand to the Marriott Redwood Shores in early 2027. The renovation will include Marriott's M Club, an exclusive lounge offering elite guests and select room bookings a premium space to relax, work, and enjoy extra services in a comfortable, upscale setting.

Blending independent coastal charm with the trusted standards of a global hospitality leader, the Grand Bay Hotel San Francisco officially joined the Marriott portfolio in early October 2025.

"Our guests love the relaxed sophistication of Redwood Shores, and this new Marriott partnership makes their stay even more rewarding," said Paul Wilson, General Manager. "Whether guests are here for business with one of our neighboring companies or simply to unwind by the lagoon, they can now enjoy Marriott Bonvoy points, perks, and peace of mind knowing they're part of a trusted global network."

As part of the Marriott affiliation, the hotel now benefits from Marriott's robust global sales and account infrastructure, offering enhanced visibility to corporate and group clients worldwide. Through programs like Business Access by Marriott Bonvoy, companies can take advantage of negotiated business rates, centralized booking platforms, and travel management tools that simplify expense tracking and policy compliance.

The hotel will also be integrated into Marriott Bonvoy Events, a platform that supports meeting planners with dedicated resources, sustainability minded "Connect Responsibly" tools, and the ability to earn Marriott Bonvoy points on qualifying group and event spend. These advantages position the property as a premier destination for both business travel and group gatherings within the dynamic Bay Area market.

Guests can continue to enjoy the hotel's signature offerings — including 20,000 square feet of flexible meeting and event space, the Waterside Grill & Lounge featuring California cuisine and lagoon views, a heated outdoor pool, and 24-hour fitness and business centers.

"The Grand Bay Hotel San Francisco's new affiliation with Marriott marks a strong strategic partnership that will bring significant benefits to both the hotel and its guests. As the San Francisco market continues its strong recovery, driven by the city's booming tech sector establishing it as the clear global leader for AI firms, and a thriving healthcare sector, we are confident that introducing the Marriott partnership will be an asset to an already well-performing hotel," said Craig A. Spencer, Chairman & CEO of Arden Group.

Located in Redwood Shores, midway between San Francisco and Silicon Valley, the hotel is surrounded by major tech and life-science companies, making it an ideal hub for business and leisure travelers alike.

Grand Bay Hotel San Francisco is owned by Arden Group and managed by Crescent Hotels & Resorts.

About Grand Bay Hotel San Francisco

Grand Bay Hotel San Francisco is a 421-room, AAA Four Diamond waterfront hotel offering exceptional comfort and modern sophistication in the heart of Redwood Shores, California. Featuring over 20,000 square feet of meeting space, a signature restaurant and lounge, and resort-style amenities, the property combines West Coast ease with elevated hospitality.

For more information, visit www.Marriott.com\SFORC.

About Arden Group

Arden Group is a vertically integrated real estate investment management firm specializing in industrial/logistics, residential, and hospitality sectors in the top US growth markets. Founded in 1989 by the company's Chairman and CEO, Craig A. Spencer, and headquartered in Philadelphia with offices in New York, Tampa, Miami, Dallas, and Newport Beach, the firm has acquired nearly $8 billion in assets and managed $13 billion in total assets throughout its history. With expertise spanning acquisition, development, financing, asset management, property management and dispositions, Arden Group brings an operator mindset to each project. For more information, visit www.ardengroup.com.

About Crescent Hotels & Resorts

Crescent Hotels & Resorts is an award-winning, nationally recognized, operator of hotels and resorts with over 120 properties in the United States & Canada. Crescent is one of the few elite management companies approved to operate upper-upscale and luxury hotels under the brand families of Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. Crescent also operates a collection of independent and lifestyle properties under the Latitudes Collection umbrella.

Crescent's clients include premier REITs, private equity firms, and major developers. For more information, please visit www.crescenthotels.com and www.latitudesbycrescent.com or connect with Crescent on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Crescent Hotels & Resorts