Crescent Tools Reveals Its New Line of Tradesman Punches and Chisels

Crescent® Tradesman Cold Chisels and Pin Punches feature extended length and a recessed control panel design, while Wood Chisels have larger overstrike caps and precision-ground carbon steel blades. Also included in the Crescent Tradesman Punches and Chisels line are Nail Punches that deliver outstanding performance with large strike caps and innovative dual flat sides that eliminate tool roll-off.

The New Lineup of Products Brings Meaningful Improvements to an Often-Neglected Category

"We've added innovative new design elements into every product in the Crescent Tradesman Punches and Chisels line," said Ethan Bolderson, product manager. "With full-metal cores, oversized strike caps, dual-material handles, and other performance and convenience features, these tools are safer, stronger, and sturdier than other products in the industry."

Crescent Tradesman Punches and Chisels are available as individual pieces or in a variety of sets. To view the full product offering, please visit www.crescenttool.com .

About Crescent®

Crescent is a premier brand from Apex Tool Group, one of the largest hand tool manufacturers in the world. The product line includes Crescent® adjustable wrenches, mechanics hand tools, and power tool accessories, Crescent Wiss® snips, scissors, shears, knives and trade tools, Crescent Lufkin® measuring tapes, rules, wheels and chalk reels, Crescent Nicholson® files and saws, Crescent H.K. Porter® heavy-duty cutting products, and Crescent JOBOX® on-site, flammable liquid and truck storage products. Visit www.crescenttool.com.

About Apex Tool Group

Apex Tool Group, LLC is one of the largest worldwide producers of hand and power tools, tool storage, drill chucks, chain, and electronic soldering products. Apex serves a multitude of global markets, including automotive, aerospace, electronics, energy, hardware, industrial, and consumer retail. Visit www.apextoolgroup.com.

SOURCE Crescent Tools