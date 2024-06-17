Crescent Tools Revolutionized Adjustable Wrench Allows for Fast Fittings, Frustration Free.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Over a century ago, Crescent Tools invented the adjustable wrench, setting the industry standard. Today, we continue to revolutionize the original adjustable wrench with enhanced features for fast fittings that eliminate frustration on the job.

Introducing the Quick-Fit Jaw, engineered to allow you to make quicker fitments on the job. Featuring a 1-degree slope on the lower jaw, the design ensures faster fitment on fasteners, despite differences in dimensions. The new adjustable wrench also features off-corner loading to prevent the rounding of fasteners, a wide jaw design for more access and capacity when in use, as well as a smaller knurl to minimize the risk of accidental back-off.

"We are extremely excited to launch a product that solves this common frustration on the job," says Senior Product Manager, Ryan Kropfelder. "An adjustable wrench can be found in about every trade professional's tool bag. I'm sure that users can relate to the aggravating feeling of snagging on a fastener between fittings."

6" Cushion Grip Adjustable Wrench AC36CVS 8" Cushion Grip Adjustable Wrench AC38CVS 10" Cushion Grip Adjustable Wrench AC310CVS 12" Cushion Grip Adjustable Wrench AC312CVS 6" and 10" Cushion Grip Adjustable Wrench Set AC3610CVS

To learn more about this new line, explore our website here. Check it out for yourself online or at your nearest Home Depot, at your local hardware or industrial supply store, or online at Amazon.

