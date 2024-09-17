Crescent Tools Wins Three Pro Tool Innovation Awards

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crescent Tools won three prestigious 2024 Pro Tool Innovation Awards for the 9.5" Electrical Cable Cutter, 24" High Leverage Bolt Cutter, and the 1" Wood Chisel. Now in its 12th year, the Pro Tool Innovation Awards have highlighted a remarkable range of groundbreaking power tools, hand tools, tool accessories, and fasteners.

This year, over 100 different manufacturers and brands submitted nearly 400 products in dozens of categories, all vying for a 2024 Pro Tool Innovation Award. A distinguished panel of judges, including contractors, construction business owners, tradespeople, and media professionals, completed the vote tally for the world's most innovative products in the construction and outdoor power equipment industry.

The 24" High Leverage Bolt Cutter beat competition in the Bolt Cutter category and the 9.5" Electrical Cable Cutter won in the Cutting category for Hand Tools. The 1" Wood Chisel won in the Chisel category for Woodworking.

"Our team is thrilled to be recognized with three PTIA awards," says Marissa Sewell, Crescent Product Manager. "At Crescent, our mission is to provide tools that are more than tough by making users tasks easier and more efficient, transforming the way people work on the jobsite. We are honored that the innovation in our three new Crescent products were recognized."

About Crescent® Tools

Crescent is a premier brand from Apex Tool Group, one of the largest hand tool manufacturers in the world. The product line includes Crescent® adjustable wrenches, mechanics hand tools and sets, and power tool accessories, snips, shears, knives, trade tools, measuring tapes, rules, wheels and chalk reels, files, saws, heavy‑duty cutting, and on-site, flammable liquid and truck storage products. For more information visit www.crescenttool.com .

About the Pro Tool Innovation Awards

The annual Pro Tool Innovation Awards (PTIA) began in 2013 and are judged by a panel of professional tradesmen and trade media representatives in the electrical, plumbing, MRO, and concrete fields as well as landscaping professionals, general contractors, mechanics, and builders. The Pro Tool Innovation Awards seek to discover and recognize the most innovative tools, accessories, and products across a wide variety of industries and categories. Learn more at protoolinnovationawards.com.

