Cresilon Launches "VETIGEL Gives" to Sponsor Life-Saving Surgeries for Animals in Need

NEW YORK, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cresilon Inc. ("Cresilon"), Brooklyn-based biotechnology company focused on hemostatic medical device technologies, today announced the launch of VETIGEL® Gives, a new philanthropic program created to provide life-saving surgeries for pets and animals in critical need.

Each month, Cresilon plans to sponsor two pro-bono surgeries through its new initiative. The company is actively accepting online nominations for VETIGEL Gives on an ongoing basis, and invites licensed veterinarians across the U.S. and pet owners experiencing financial strain to nominate animals in need of critical surgery. Cresilon's veterinary team is continuously reviewing nominations, selecting two surgeries per month, and working with veterinarians to facilitate direct payment.

The new philanthropy program comes at a time when animal euthanasia rates have increased and many pet owners are struggling to cover the costs of veterinary care. According to data from Shelter Animals Count, national euthanasia rates for shelter pets reached a three-year high in 2023. Additionally, while nearly 70% of U.S households now own a pet, a nationwide study found that nearly 30% of pet owners experienced barriers to veterinary care, with finances being the most common reason.

"Cresilon's mission has always been to save lives, so we started VETIGEL Gives to help pets and animals that need life-saving procedures," said Matt Lewis, Vice President of Sales at Cresilon. "We are proud to be giving back to the animal community through this new philanthropic initiative and encourage veterinarians across America and pet parents in need of financial assistance to nominate animals in critical need of surgery."

VETIGEL Gives is named after the company's animal health product designed to set a new standard of care for veterinarians around the world. VETIGEL is Cresilon's revolutionary hemostatic gel for the veterinary market that stops bleeding in seconds, without the need to apply manual pressure. The plant-based hemostatic agent is being used by veterinarians to treat animals during a wide range of surgical procedures and save lives in emergency situations – including a Yorkie who underwent surgery for a critical stab wound and a group of kittens that were severely injured and needed limbs amputated.

Since the product's debut in 2021, VETIGEL has been used by thousands of licensed veterinarians across North America, Europe, and Asia to treat animals for traumatic wounds and routine and complex surgical procedures, such as amputations, tumor and mass removals, liver biopsies, cleft palate repairs, and dental extractions. The hemostatic agent for veterinarians is proven to help patients heal and recover faster while helping veterinary clinics and animal hospitals save time, reduce operating costs, and improve patient outcomes.

Veterinarians and pet owners can visit www.vetigel.com/pages/vetigel-gives to learn more about VETIGEL Gives and nominate an animal in critical need of surgery. To learn more about VETIGEL, visit www.vetigel.com.

About Cresilon

Cresilon® is a Brooklyn-based biotechnology company that develops, manufactures, and markets hemostatic medical devices utilizing the company's proprietary hydrogel technology. The company's plant-based technology has revolutionized the current standard by stopping traumatic and surgical bleeds in seconds without the need for manual pressure. The company's current and future product lines target veterinary, human trauma, and human surgical applications. Cresilon's mission is to save lives. Learn more about Cresilon at www.cresilon.com .

