Cresset Appoints Mark Tremblay as Head of Family Office Services

Tremblay brings more than 20 years of leadership experience working with ultra-high-net-worth families and large single-family offices.

NEW YORK, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cresset announced today that it has appointed Mark Tremblay as Executive Managing Director, Head of Family Office Services. Tremblay brings more than 20 years of leadership experience in the wealth management industry with significant experience in investments, operations, and client service delivery. He will be based out of Cresset's New York office and will join the firm's Management Committee.

Mark Tremblay, Cresset

Prior to joining Cresset, Tremblay was Regional Director and Head of Family Office Management at Bessemer Trust, where he led all client service delivery for the Midwest region. Earlier in his career, he spent 12 years as a strategy consultant with the Monitor Group and was responsible for large-scale corporate transformations. Tremblay has an extensive background in delivering tailored fiduciary, tax, trust, and estate services for ultra-high-net-worth families and large single-family offices.

"Mark has spent more than two decades working alongside highly sophisticated families through liquidity events, generational transitions, and the ongoing challenge of managing multiple moving parts at once. That experience brings a level of judgment and perspective that is earned over time. His leadership strengthens our capabilities and accelerates how we deliver for clients whose needs continue to grow in complexity and scope," said Cresset CEO Susie Cranston.

"I have spent my career working with families navigating complex, long-term decisions, and it is clear that what they value most is thoughtful coordination and true alignment. Cresset has built a platform and a culture that reflects that reality. I am excited to contribute to a team that is focused on delivering a more integrated and forward-looking approach," Tremblay added.

Tremblay earned an MBA from Harvard Business School, an MLitt from the University of St. Andrews in Scotland, and a Bachelor of Arts, magna cum laude, from Harvard University. He lives in New York City with his wife and five children.

About Cresset

Cresset is a firm built by clients, for clients. As an independent, award-winning* multi-family office and private investment firm, we are reimagining the way wealth is experienced. Our purpose is to help ensure that both wealth and life are fully optimized**—integrated, intentional, and aligned with each client's vision of success.

We provide access to the caliber of talent, ideas, and investment opportunities typically available to the largest single-family offices and institutions. Our approach is personalized, entrepreneurial, and client-first.

Proudly owned by our clients and employees, Cresset was built to endure. We are creating a 100+ year firm—one focused on delivering an exceptional experience, not only for the families we serve but for the team that serves them. Recognized by Barron's and Forbes among the nation's top multi-family offices* Cresset is guided by long-term relationships, shared success, and a belief that wealth should serve a life well lived. Learn more at www.cressetcapital.com.

*Disclosures related to awards, recognitions, and rankings available here.

*Cresset was recognized in Barron's Top 100 RIA Firms. Each year's rankings awarded by Barron's in September and determined using proprietary algorithms based on data covering July of prior year through June of award year.

*Cresset was recognized in Forbes Top RIA Firms. Each year's rankings awarded by Forbes in October based on data covering April of prior year through March of award year and determined using proprietary algorithm based on qualitative and quantitative data developed by SHOOK Research.

**Wealth Optimized, Life Elevated refers to the firm's philosophy and process in providing advisory and planning services and is not intended to convey a guarantee of results.

Cresset refers to Cresset Capital Management, LLC and its respective direct and indirect subsidiaries and controlled affiliates. For full list of Cresset subsidiaries and controlled affiliates, please see cressetcapital.com/disclosures/

Contact: Michael Walsh, [email protected]

SOURCE Cresset