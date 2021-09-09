Cresset Expands Presence in the Rockies with Hire of 5 Former J.P. Morgan Private Bank Advisors

DENVER, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Further expanding its presence in the Rockies region, Cresset Asset Management ("Cresset") has hired five experienced advisors from J.P. Morgan Private Bank. Those advisors are Kevin McGuire, Vanessa Ramich, Sarah Burney, and Jake Schwinn, CFA, who all hold the role of Managing Director, Wealth Advisor. Dan Biondi joins Cresset as Associate Director, Wealth Advisor. All of the advisors have started with Cresset, with the exception of McGuire, who will begin on Sept. 14, 2021.

"We are thrilled to bolster Cresset's presence in the Rockies with the hiring of Kevin, Sarah, Vanessa, Jake and Dan. Together, they bring more than 60 years of financial and investment expertise to Cresset, which will further enhance our ability to deliver deeply personalized and comprehensive solutions to our clients," said Avy Stein, Founder and Co-Chairman of Cresset.

Kevin McGuire

McGuire leverages more than 20 years of investment experience advising families across their entire balance sheet, including public and private investments, credit and liquidity needs, as well as estate planning. His primary focus is on advising entrepreneurs in high-growth innovation economies on pre-liquidity and post-transaction strategies. Prior to joining Cresset, McGuire led J.P. Morgan Private Bank's efforts in the Colorado technology community. In his 12 years at J.P. Morgan, he advised numerous entrepreneur clients through IPOs, minority and majority recapitalizations, and acquisitions of their growth companies.

Vanessa Ramich

Ramich helps clients identify and define their financial goals, with a focus on advising on estate planning, wealth transfer, financial planning, philanthropic endeavors, and credit needs. Previously, Ramich was a Managing Director at a private family office in Denver. Prior to that, she was a banker at J.P. Morgan Private Bank in Denver.

Sarah Burney

Burney works with client families on a wide range of wealth planning matters, including multi-generational wealth transfer, next-generation education, philanthropic endeavors, asset allocation, credit and overall balance sheet management. Prior to Cresset, she was with J.P. Morgan's Private Bank for 14 years, where she worked with some of the wealthiest families and family offices across the globe. Before J.P. Morgan, Burney worked for Morgan Stanley's Investment Bank. She began her career working for the Chief Investment Office of Morgan Stanley's Private Wealth Management business.

Jake Schwinn

Schwinn advises clients on structuring a holistic balance sheet, including public and private investments, credit, liquidity management, and estate planning. His specialty is working with ultra-high-net-worth families, with an emphasis on entrepreneurs, executives, and private equity sponsors. Schwinn previously worked for J.P. Morgan's Private Bank as an Investment Specialist in Denver, advising clients across the western United States.

Dan Biondi

In his new role with Cresset, Biondi focuses on constructing and implementing efficient, customized portfolios tailored to his clients' specific needs. He leverages his experience managing portfolios to deliver customized investment solutions to his clients, including private business owners, entrepreneurs, public company executives, and investment professionals. Prior to joining Cresset, Biondi worked as an Investment Specialist for J.P. Morgan Private Bank's ultra-high-net-worth group.

"I could not be more excited to welcome this team to the Cresset family. These talented advisors share our values and will add to the depth of capabilities that Cresset offers our clients in the Rockies region," said Eric Becker, Founder and Co-Chairman of Cresset.

About Cresset

Cresset is an independent, award-winning multi-family office and private investment firm with more than $15 billion in assets under management (as of 9/1/21). Cresset serves the unique needs of entrepreneurs, CEO founders, wealth creators, executives, and partners, as well as high-net-worth and multi-generational families. Our goal is to deliver a new paradigm for wealth management, giving you time to pursue what matters to you most.

Cresset offers access to a comprehensive suite of family office services, deeply personalized wealth management, investment advisory, planning, and other services through Cresset Asset Management, LLC. Cresset Partners, LLC, Cresset's private investing group, offers clients direct access to institutional-quality real estate, private equity, private credit, and other investment opportunities. Cresset Asset Management, LLC, and Cresset Partners, LLC, are SEC registered investment advisors. To learn more, visit https://cressetcapital.com.

Cresset refers to Cresset Capital Management and all of its subsidiaries and affiliates. Cresset Asset Management, LLC provides investment advisory, family office, and other services to individuals, families, and institutional clients. Cresset Partners, LLC provides investment advisory services strictly to investment vehicles investing in private equity, real estate and other investment opportunities. Cresset Asset Management, LLC, and Cresset Partners, LLC are SEC registered investment advisors.

