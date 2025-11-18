Cresset Welcomes New Advisory Team with $1.8 Billion in AUM, Expands Presence in Atlanta and Jackson Hole

Jamie Gilbert, Jean Wright, and Max Ripans have joined Cresset from Goldman Sachs and bring deep experience advising entrepreneurs and UHNW families



ATLANTA, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cresset announced today that it has welcomed a seasoned wealth advisory team led by Jamie Gilbert, Jean Wright, and Max Ripans. Formerly with Goldman Sachs, this team oversaw more than $1.8 billion in assets under management in their former roles. They will be joining Cresset's Atlanta office and establishing Cresset's presence in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

The team brings extensive experience advising ultra-high-net-worth families, entrepreneurs, and c-suite executives, with a specific focus on tax and estate planning. They are focused on helping successful families navigate the stewardship of wealth to achieve lasting legacies.

"We couldn't be more pleased to welcome Jamie, Jean, and Max to Cresset. They share our steadfast commitment to helping entrepreneurs and ultra-high-net-worth families create enduring wealth and lasting legacies," said Cresset President Susie Cranston . "They have a client-first, fiduciary mindset and work closely with their clients to help provide the comprehensive, highly individualized solutions that successful families desire. They are the perfect fit for Cresset, and we look forward to what we will build together."

"I wasn't looking to change firms when I was first introduced to Cresset. However, once I got to know Cresset's vision and team and the deep, unconflicted alignment between advisors, leadership, and client families, I knew there was no place we'd rather be. It is incredibly reassuring to know that the families we serve will receive the sophisticated, holistic family office experience they expect and deserve," added Gilbert.

About Cresset

Cresset is a firm built by clients, for clients. As an independent, award-winning multi-family office and private investment firm, we are reimagining the way wealth is experienced. Our purpose is to help ensure that both wealth and life are fully optimized—integrated, intentional, and aligned with each client's vision of success.

We provide access to the caliber of talent, ideas, and investment opportunities typically available to the largest single-family offices and institutions. Our approach is personalized, entrepreneurial, and client-first.

Proudly owned by our clients and employees, Cresset was built to endure. We are creating a 100+ year firm—one focused on delivering an exceptional experience, not only for the families we serve but for the team that serves them. Recognized by Barron's and Forbes among the nation's top multi-family offices, and as one of the industry's best places to work,* Cresset is guided by long-term relationships, shared success, and a belief that wealth should serve a life well lived.

