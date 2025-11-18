SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Crest Data, the market leader in observability and cybersecurity services, today announced the launch of its Migration Acceleration Consulting Services for user's chosen security operations platform including Google Security Operations, Datadog, and more. Crest Data's availability on Google Cloud Marketplace helps customers quickly and efficiently leverage the solution to migrate from legacy SIEM and observability platforms to a next-gen SIEM platform, significantly reducing time, cost, and complexity.

Crest Data Launches Migration Services for Next-gen Security and Observability Platforms on Google Cloud Marketplace

As organizations face mounting costs and limitations with traditional SIEM and monitoring tools, Crest's consulting service enables customers to modernize their technology stack by transitioning to Google Security Operations' unified observability and security platform - cutting migration timelines by up to 60%.

"Many enterprises want to move to a next-gen SIEM platform but are slowed down by the complexity of converting dashboards, alerts, and workflows from legacy systems," said Neha Shah, Crest Data's Co-founder & CTO. "Our consulting services eliminate that friction and drastically reduce the effort required to complete the transition."

Crest Data Systems' new offering provides a comprehensive range of services, including:

Integration Development Services

Custom Integration Development: Building custom connectors and workflows to integrate Google Security Operations with existing IT ecosystems, such as SIEMs, SOARs, Agentic AI, and ticketing systems. Includes data ingestion, premium parsers, custom use case creation, custom deployment, custom playbooks.

Migration Services: With the help of Automated Migration Engine, migrate existing SIEM and SOAR platforms to next-gen platforms such as Google Security Operations.

Implementation Services

Implementation and Deployment: Crest Data's experienced consultant can help with seamless setup and configuration of Google Security Operations from scratch. Includes initial setup and configuration, custom integrations, and dashboard design.

Optimization services : Ongoing support to optimize performance, reduce false positives, and enhance threat detection capabilities.

: Ongoing support to optimize performance, reduce false positives, and enhance threat detection capabilities. Custom solutions: Includes custom dashboards and reports, scripting and automation, training and enablement, tailored security solutions, security monitoring.

Ongoing Support and Maintenance: Health checks, proactive monitoring, technical support.

"Bringing Crest Data's Migration Acceleration Consulting Services to Google Cloud Marketplace will help customers quickly deploy, manage, and grow the migration solution on Google Cloud's trusted, global infrastructure," said Dai Vu, Managing Director, Marketplace & ISV GTM Programs at Google Cloud. "Crest Data can now securely scale and support customers on their digital transformation journeys."

By partnering with Crest Data, organizations can accelerate their integration and adoption of Google Security Operations, reduce deployment risks, and unlock the full potential of a truly unified cybersecurity platform. This new offering reinforces Crest Data's commitment to providing cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions that empower businesses to stay ahead of threats.

About Crest Data Systems:

Crest Data is an AI-first cybersecurity services and solutions provider dedicated to helping organizations build resilient and secure digital environments. With a heavy focus on innovation and deep technical expertise, Crest Data delivers tailored solutions that address the complex cybersecurity challenges faced by businesses today and future-proof them from tomorrow's threats.

