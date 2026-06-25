Cresta Announces Partnership with New York Mets To Optimize Ticket Services With Conversational AI

Cresta's AI platform will streamline ticketing operations and fan service for the iconic baseball franchise.

NEW YORK, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cresta, the unified customer experience AI platform for human and AI agents, today announced a new partnership with the New York Mets. Through the partnership, the Mets will introduce Cresta's AI across ticketing operations and service to improve fan interactions and drive further efficiency.

The Mets will use Cresta's full platform, including AI Agent, real-time human agent augmentation, and Conversation Intelligence to enhance ticketing operations and fan service:

Conversation Intelligence: Cresta's Conversation Intelligence will help the Mets identify common fan questions, service trends, and opportunities to improve ticketing support.

Cresta's Conversation Intelligence will help the Mets identify common fan questions, service trends, and opportunities to improve ticketing support. AI Agent: When fans call the Mets' main contact line, Cresta's conversational AI Agent will directly assist fans, help answer ticketing-related inquiries, and connect customers to ticketing representatives quickly.

When fans call the Mets' main contact line, Cresta's conversational AI Agent will directly assist fans, help answer ticketing-related inquiries, and connect customers to ticketing representatives quickly. Agent Assist: Cresta's real-time Agent Assist will support ticket sales and service representatives during live conversations by surfacing relevant information and reducing administrative work, helping staff spend more time focused on the fan.

"The Mets have one of the most passionate fanbases in sports, and every conversation they have with a fan is an opportunity to deepen that relationship," said Ping Wu, CEO of Cresta. "With Cresta, the Mets will understand what their fans are saying at scale, leverage conversational AI Agents to answer fan questions instantly, and give their teams the real-time support they need to deliver exceptional experiences. We're proud to be a partner of the Mets, working to take the fan experience to new heights."

"The Mets are committed to giving fans a world-class experience. Whether they're buying tickets, making changes, or reaching out with a question, every interaction should be seamless," said Oscar Fernandez, Senior Vice President of Technology, New York Mets. "Cresta's AI gives us additional insight to understand what our fans want and exceed their expectations every single time."

Learn more about Cresta.

About Cresta:

Cresta unlocks the true potential of the customer experience, turning every conversation into a competitive advantage. Cresta's unified AI platform combines conversational AI agents, real-time human agent augmentation, and comprehensive conversation intelligence to drive revenue and efficiency gains across every channel. Companies like United Airlines, Cox Communications, and Marriott use Cresta to power world-class customer experiences every day. Learn more at Cresta.com.

SOURCE Cresta