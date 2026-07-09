Cresta Launches Training Simulator, Using AI Agents to Provide Dynamic Training to Human Agents

Simulated customers powered by Cresta's AI Agent technology let agents practice conversations grounded in real conversation data to decrease onboarding time, improve employee retention, and increase agent performance.

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cresta, the leading customer experience AI platform, today announced the launch of Cresta Training Simulator, an agentic training product for human agents that replaces scripted role-play with live, adaptive simulations using AI agents. Training Simulator generates simulated customers based on a company's actual customer conversations. These simulated customers respond dynamically in real time to exactly what the human agent says, push back, show emotion, and escalate when answers fall short.

"The hardest conversations an agent has are the ones that move the business: the sales call, the retention save, the upsell in a service call. Practice for those used to be scarce, gated behind a supervisor's calendar. Training Simulator uses AI agents to play the customer, which makes that practice abundant. Every agent can run a hard conversation anytime, as many times as it takes to get it right," said Ping Wu, CEO of Cresta. "A scripted module trains everyone the same way. Real agents don't fail the same way. Training Simulator, in the same platform as QA and Coaching, enables truly personalized and adaptive training. It targets exactly where an agent is weak, the behaviors they miss, the knowledge gaps they show."

Customer experience leaders face persistent challenges with high agent turnover, performance gaps between new and tenured agents, and inefficient onboarding and training. Without a way to provide realistic practice for agents before they face a live customer call, agents risk making avoidable mistakes when it matters most. Training Simulator is designed to solve these problems.

By providing dynamic, realistic conversation simulations in the training environment, Training Simulator accelerates agent ramp time and speed to proficiency, lowers training costs, and boosts agent performance and compliance.

Key capabilities include:

Realistic simulated customers: Simulated customers in Training Simulator are based on real conversations and powered by the same AI Agent technology Cresta uses in customer-facing deployments. They respond dynamically, show emotion, and push back on weak answers. For example, an agent practicing a cancellation save would face a simulated customer who believably objects to retention offers and escalates when answers feel generic.

Simulated customers in Training Simulator are based on real conversations and powered by the same AI Agent technology Cresta uses in customer-facing deployments. They respond dynamically, show emotion, and push back on weak answers. For example, an agent practicing a cancellation save would face a simulated customer who believably objects to retention offers and escalates when answers feel generic. Multiple ways to build and validate scenarios: Learning and development leaders can build scenarios using prompts or auto-generate them from real conversations. A training lead can create a new scenario for an upcoming product launch in minutes, rather than waiting weeks for a vendor to build it. Scenarios can be validated against live quality criteria before publishing.

Learning and development leaders can build scenarios using prompts or auto-generate them from real conversations. A training lead can create a new scenario for an upcoming product launch in minutes, rather than waiting weeks for a vendor to build it. Scenarios can be validated against live quality criteria before publishing. Graded like real conversations: The same AI-powered quality criteria that evaluate live conversations grade simulated ones. Training Simulator recognizes and evaluates based on dynamic, contextual behaviors, not just keywords and phrases. An agent who passes a simulation has demonstrated the exact behaviors that quality management will look for on the floor. No separate rubric to build, maintain, or explain.

The same AI-powered quality criteria that evaluate live conversations grade simulated ones. Training Simulator recognizes and evaluates based on dynamic, contextual behaviors, not just keywords and phrases. An agent who passes a simulation has demonstrated the exact behaviors that quality management will look for on the floor. No separate rubric to build, maintain, or explain. Integrated with coaching plans: Scenarios can be tagged to specific agent behaviors, managers can assign targeted simulations to individual agents based on quality management performance, and agent completion and grading show up in the same coaching plan the manager already works from.

Training Simulator impacts the entire training lifecycle to maximize the investment organizations make in every agent. It enhances onboarding, upskilling, and remedial coaching, ensuring that every agent, regardless of tenure, is fully enabled and ready to perform.

Wu added, "Every live conversation an agent has before they're ready is a customer experience you can't get back. Training Simulator lets agents learn in a realistic, safe environment so they're ready when it really counts."

Learn more about Training Simulator.

About Cresta:

Cresta unlocks the true potential of the customer experience, turning every conversation into a competitive advantage. Cresta's unified AI platform combines conversational AI agents, real-time human agent augmentation, and comprehensive conversation intelligence to drive revenue and efficiency gains across every channel. Companies like United Airlines, Cox Communications, and Marriott use Cresta to power world-class customer experiences every day. Learn more at Cresta.com.

SOURCE Cresta