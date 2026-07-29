Cresta Launches Next Generation of Cresta Insights to Unlock Deeper, More Actionable Intelligence from Customer Conversations

Upgraded AI Analyst, Topic Discovery, and new Real-Time Trends capabilities make Cresta Insights more authoritative, more real-time, and more agentic than ever before.

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cresta, the leading customer experience AI platform, today announced a major expansion of Cresta Insights' agentic capabilities. The enhancements to Cresta Insights enable enterprises to uncover critical customer experience information hidden in conversations faster, more confidently, and in greater depth than any other system available today.

"Historically, insights tools only gave you answers to the questions you knew to ask. But many of the most critical issues are the ones nobody would think to look for: the unknown unknowns," said Ping Wu, CEO of Cresta. "Cresta Insights is the first truly agentic customer experience insights system. It doesn't wait for the question. It finds the trends that matter most, surfaces them to you proactively, and uses agentic reasoning to help you deeply investigate and identify the right actions to take next."

The upgraded Cresta Insights is composed of three key elements.

The new and improved AI Analyst:

A CX research agent that works autonomously and recommends what to do next. AI Analyst has already automated more than 4 million hours of research to date, and with these enhancements it is even more efficient. New capabilities include:

Auto-execution : The user asks a question in plain English, and AI Analyst plans and executes research autonomously. It intelligently selects the right type of analysis to run and the right conversations to run it on, without the user needing to specify filters or intervene.

: The user asks a question in plain English, and AI Analyst plans and executes research autonomously. It intelligently selects the right type of analysis to run and the right conversations to run it on, without the user needing to specify filters or intervene. Extensible output types : AI Analyst builds multi-modal outputs including comparisons, charts, queries, behavior discovery reports, coaching recommendations, and fully drafted briefs and emails directly in Cresta Insights.

: AI Analyst builds multi-modal outputs including comparisons, charts, queries, behavior discovery reports, coaching recommendations, and fully drafted briefs and emails directly in Cresta Insights. Cresta context grounding: AI Analyst reasons over Insights categories, workflows, predicted attributes, and business context, not just transcripts.

Upgraded Topic Discovery:

A single source of truth for why customers are calling that that stays aligned with the business over time. The upgrades include:

LLM-generated initial taxonomy : Topic Discovery generates an exhaustive taxonomy of conversation categories, with up to three layers of sub-categories.

: Topic Discovery generates an exhaustive taxonomy of conversation categories, with up to three layers of sub-categories. Human-in-the-loop refinement : Admins explore groups with descriptions and examples, then merge, split, rename, or move clusters to fit what matters most to the business.

: Admins explore groups with descriptions and examples, then merge, split, rename, or move clusters to fit what matters most to the business. Locked-in golden taxonomy : Topic Discovery automatically tags every closed conversation against the taxonomy, with no need for manual keywording or maintenance.

: Topic Discovery automatically tags every closed conversation against the taxonomy, with no need for manual keywording or maintenance. Trustable everywhere: The classification is usable as a metric and filter in dashboards, as a filter in AI Analyst queries, and as a trigger condition in automated workflows and real-time guidance.

Real-Time Trends:

A new system designed to catch the unknown unknowns, down to the minute. Real-Time Trends gives contact center operations leaders and CX executives rapid visibility into what's changing in their business, including the events that no taxonomy was ever built to catch. It provides the detail users need to brief leadership and get talking points to agents within the hour. Included in Real-Time Trends:

Minute-level spike detection: Real-Time Trends flags trending topics and emerging spikes in customer conversations as they happen.

Real-Time Trends flags trending topics and emerging spikes in customer conversations as they happen. Unknown-unknown coverage: The system catches emerging keyword phrases and events that aren't tracked anywhere in a company's taxonomy yet, such as outages, regional disruptions, new product issues, or black swan events.

The system catches emerging keyword phrases and events that aren't tracked anywhere in a company's taxonomy yet, such as outages, regional disruptions, new product issues, or black swan events. Auto-generated headlines and root causes : Every trend comes with an auto-generated headline and root-cause explanation, powered by AI Analyst.

: Every trend comes with an auto-generated headline and root-cause explanation, powered by AI Analyst. Proactive email alerts: Subscribers receive email notifications when new topics start to spike.

Together, the improvements close the loop between discovery and decision-making, turning Cresta Insights into a single system that finds out what customers are calling about, what's causing it right now, and what to do next.

Wu added, "The onus in building a customer experience that improves with every conversation should not be on the user knowing what to look for. Today's enhancements are a major step forward in our vision of the proactive, agentic conversation intelligence system of the future."

Learn more about Cresta Insights.

About Cresta:

Cresta unlocks the true potential of the customer experience, turning every conversation into a competitive advantage. Cresta's unified AI platform combines conversational AI agents, real-time human agent augmentation, and comprehensive conversation intelligence to drive revenue and efficiency gains across every channel. Companies like United Airlines, Cox Communications, and Marriott use Cresta to power world-class customer experiences every day. Learn more at Cresta.com.

SOURCE Cresta