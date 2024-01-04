Cresta Announces Strategic Promotions and New Operating Partners

Cresta Fund Management LLC

04 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

Promotions recognize individuals' contributions to Cresta, and new operating partners strengthen Cresta's sustainable investment strategy

DALLAS, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cresta Fund Management LLC (Cresta), a private equity firm that provides growth equity for sustainable and efficient infrastructure solutions, today announced three key personnel promotions and the appointment of two new operating partners, Eric Leigh and Jim Mullin.

Promotions

  • Julie Westbrook was promoted to General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer, responsible for legal and regulatory oversight of Cresta's operations and activities. Ms. Westbrook joined Cresta in 2021 as Deputy General Counsel and previously practiced as a transactional attorney at Sidley Austin LLP. Ben Nelson, who joined Cresta as its General Counsel in 2019, will continue in his Chief Operating Officer role.
  • Jessica Groshek was promoted to be the firm's first Vice President of ESG and External Affairs. In this role, Ms. Groshek manages Cresta's and its portfolio companies' ESG integration while also leading Cresta's communication strategy and engagement with key external stakeholders, including investors and media.
  • Cheri Scudder was promoted to Director of Human Resources at Ocelot Energy Management LLC, a portfolio company of Cresta that provides management services to funds managed by Cresta and/or its portfolio companies. Ms. Scudder is responsible for planning and overseeing all aspects of human resources management functions.

Operating Partners

Cresta's two new operating partners both join the team after recently serving in senior leadership roles at Navigator CO2 Ventures (Navigator), a carbon capture pipeline project located in the Midwest.

  • Eric Leigh helped lead business development and carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) origination activities for Navigator and drove the firm's strategy for environmental attributes as the Executive Director of Carbon Supply and Markets.
  • Jim Mullin previously served as the Executive Director of Carbon Utilization for Navigator and helped commercialize carbon utilization and educate stakeholders on carbon sequestration and utilization markets and solutions.

Both Mr. Mullin and Mr. Leigh's energy and carbon capture industry experience is a key addition to Cresta's Sustainable Fund Series, in particular Lapis Energy, Cresta's CCS-focused portfolio company.

"Cresta congratulates Julie, Jessica, and Cheri on their promotions. They each have made meaningful contributions to the firm and our portfolio companies, and they will continue to play key roles in driving our strategic initiatives forward," said Chris Rozzell, Cresta's Managing Partner. "We are also honored that Eric and Jim have chosen to join Cresta as operating partners. Their respective backgrounds bring both a wealth of industry knowledge and an extensive network that we are confident will strengthen our sustainable investments."

These personnel announcements reflect Cresta's commitment to foster a culture that recognizes and develops its people and to align talent with deep experience and diverse perspectives with the operational needs of the firm and its portfolio companies.  

About Cresta Fund Management

Cresta is a Dallas-based investment manager with ~$1.5Bn of assets under management providing growth equity for sustainable and conventional energy, industrial, transportation and agricultural infrastructure. Founded in 2016, Cresta's team has decades of combined development, engineering, commercial, trading, legal and financial experience in the energy infrastructure business. For more information, please visit crestafunds.com.

Contact
Jessica Groshek
Cresta Fund Management
[email protected]
(945) 468-6564

SOURCE Cresta Fund Management LLC

