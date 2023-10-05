Cresta Announces Promotion of John Skrinar to Partner

News provided by

Cresta Fund Management LLC

05 Oct, 2023, 17:20 ET

DALLAS, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cresta Fund Management (Cresta) is announcing the promotion of John Skrinar to partner in Cresta's sustainable investing strategy. Mr. Skrinar, who joined Cresta in early 2021 and has been working in the renewable fuels industry for over 15 years, will continue with his key role in transaction sourcing, transaction execution, fundraising and portfolio management.

Continue Reading
John Skrinar Headshot
John Skrinar Headshot

"We have been privileged to have John as an integral part of our team. His promotion reflects both our firm's confidence in him and our ongoing success in establishing our sustainable investing strategy," said Chris Rozzell, Cresta's Managing Partner. "John's deep industry relationships and impressive resume have been critical to sourcing, executing and managing our renewable fuels investment portfolio."

"I am honored by this promotion and remain focused on positioning Cresta for success in our sustainable investing strategy," said Mr. Skrinar. "I look forward to continue working with our talented team and to help guide the firm's growth."

About Cresta Fund Management
Cresta is a Dallas-based investment manager with ~$1.5Bn of assets under management providing growth equity for sustainable and conventional energy, industrial, transportation and agricultural infrastructure. Founded in 2016, Cresta's team has decades of combined development, engineering, commercial, trading, legal and financial experience in the energy infrastructure business. For more information, please visit crestafunds.com.

Contact
Jessica Groshek
Cresta Fund Management
[email protected]
(945) 468-6564

SOURCE Cresta Fund Management LLC

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.