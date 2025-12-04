Cresta Expands Senior Leadership Team with Industry Hire and Team Promotions

David Altshuler Joins as Partner and Head of Capital Formation; Wade Webber Elevated to Partner

DALLAS, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cresta Fund Management LLC (Cresta), a Dallas-based private equity firm that invests in energy infrastructure, today announced the appointment of David Altshuler as Partner and Head of Capital Formation. The firm also announced several other key leadership promotions, marking an important step toward scaling Cresta's institutional investor engagement and capital raising strategy.

David Altshuler to Elevate Capital Formation

David brings more than 25 years of experience across private markets and infrastructure investing to Cresta, with a proven track record of capital raising, client engagement, and product strategy execution across global institutional allocators. Prior to joining Cresta, he served as Partner and Co-Head of Client Solutions at Quantum Capital Group, responsible for driving capital formation initiatives. Before that, he was Head of Global Client Solutions, North America at IFM Investors, overseeing fundraising, investor relations, and product strategy.

Earlier in his career, David was a founding partner of the Infrastructure & Real Assets business at StepStone Group, and held senior client-facing and investment roles at Meketa Investment Group and Nuveen Investments. David holds a bachelor's degree from Reed College and a Ph.D. from the University of Chicago.

In his new role, David will lead and enhance Cresta's capital raising strategy with a focus on strengthening relationships with institutional allocators and supporting Cresta's long-term growth and strategy execution.

"David's deep expertise in private markets and infrastructure, coupled with his institutional relationships and client-centric approach, make him an exceptional addition to Cresta," said Chris Rozzell, Managing Partner of Cresta. "As we continue expanding our investor base and broadening our platform, we're confident David will further accelerate our ability to deliver value to our investors.

Key Internal Promotions Strengthen Cresta's Leadership Team

Cresta also announced two senior promotions that reflect the firm's commitment to nurturing talent from within and positioning the team for expanded responsibilities.

Wade Webber was promoted to Partner. As Partner, Wade is responsible for sourcing and executing new investments, managing portfolio companies, and driving value creation across Cresta's platforms. He also contributes to firmwide strategy and institutional investor engagement. Since joining the investment team in 2017, Wade has demonstrated strong leadership and thoughtful strategic direction, a reflection of this promotion.



was promoted to As Partner, Wade is responsible for sourcing and executing new investments, managing portfolio companies, and driving value creation across Cresta's platforms. He also contributes to firmwide strategy and institutional investor engagement. Since joining the investment team in 2017, Wade has demonstrated strong leadership and thoughtful strategic direction, a reflection of this promotion. Jordan Maxwell was promoted to Chief Financial Officer. Jordan joined Cresta in 2017 as Controller. As CFO, he will continue to be responsible for the firm's financial operations, including fund reporting, audits, tax, and accounting, while ensuring strong financial controls, accuracy and transparency.

These promotions recognize the demonstrated excellence, dedication, and contributions of Wade and Jordan, who each have played a key role in advancing Cresta as an energy infrastructure fund manager.

About Cresta

Cresta Fund Management (Cresta) is a Dallas-based private equity firm providing growth equity for sustainable and conventional energy infrastructure solutions for the industrial, logistics and agricultural sectors. With approximately $2 billion of assets under management, Cresta is led by an operations-focused team with decades of experience in the energy and infrastructure industries. For more information, please visit crestafunds.com.

Contact

Jessica Groshek

Cresta Fund Management

[email protected]

(945) 468-6564

SOURCE Cresta Fund Management LLC