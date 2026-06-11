Cresta Launches Conductor, the Agent for AI Agent Development

Cresta Conductor enables technical teams to develop conversational AI agents from discovery through post-launch optimization using natural language, so they can ship with confidence.

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cresta, the unified customer experience AI platform for human and AI agents, today announced the launch of Cresta Conductor, a developer-first agentic engine for building and optimizing AI agents on the Cresta platform. Conductor provides a complete, natural language-enabled workflow grounded in real customer conversations, platform insights, knowledge bases, and deployment best practices to accelerate agent development while preserving human oversight and production rigor.

Conductor allows engineers to deploy production-grade AI agents 2x faster than before.

"Building production-ready AI agents is one of the hardest engineering challenges in the enterprise right now," said Ping Wu, CEO of Cresta. "For the first time, Cresta Conductor makes it possible to use natural language to build a complete, customer-ready AI agent that is based on real conversation data, connected across enterprise systems, and fully optimized to meet customer needs."

Existing agent-building tools work for creating demos, but do not stand up to the rigor needed for enterprise-grade customer experience technology. CX AI agents need to operate across homegrown APIs, disparate systems, and custom code-based workflows like processing payments or booking reservations, and they require a sustained test-and-optimize loop to turn a prototype into something safe to put in front of customers.

Conductor is built for that complexity. It is a purpose-built agent-building-agent that starts with comprehensive discovery, and then produces a blueprint the developer reviews and approves before a line of code is written. From that blueprint, Conductor generates the complete agent: prompt logic, subagent orchestration, configurations, and the custom code needed for deterministic actions. Integrated with Cresta's Testing Suite and Synthetic Customers, Conductor makes it easy to test the agent, diagnose failures, and continuously improve it after launch.

Conductor covers the entire agent development lifecycle:

Grounded discovery and blueprint generation: Conductor reads existing documentation, pulls signal from the Cresta platform, asks targeted clarifying questions, and produces a reviewable blueprint before any code is written.

Conductor reads existing documentation, pulls signal from the Cresta platform, asks targeted clarifying questions, and produces a reviewable blueprint before any code is written. End-to-end agent build: From that blueprint, Conductor generates the complete agent, not just prompts but the subagent orchestration, configurations, and custom code that specific actions require.

From that blueprint, Conductor generates the complete agent, not just prompts but the subagent orchestration, configurations, and custom code that specific actions require. Iterative pre-launch testing : Conductor proposes test scenarios drawn from the blueprint, runs them against simulations with Cresta Synthetic Customers, diagnoses failures, suggests fixes, and re-runs until the agent meets its success criteria, inside the same workflow that built it.

: Conductor proposes test scenarios drawn from the blueprint, runs them against simulations with Cresta Synthetic Customers, diagnoses failures, suggests fixes, and re-runs until the agent meets its success criteria, inside the same workflow that built it. Post-launch optimization and diagnostics: When issues surface in production, Conductor reads the relevant transcripts, identifies root causes, and hands developers a prioritized fix list. Straightforward fixes can be implemented and verified autonomously, then surfaced for developer review before shipping.

Wu added, "In an era where AI can build AI, development teams everywhere face a new challenge: creating production-ready agents quickly, at scale, without losing control. Cresta Conductor makes this possible."

Learn more about Cresta Conductor.

About Cresta:

Cresta unlocks the true potential of the customer experience, turning every conversation into a competitive advantage. Cresta's unified AI platform combines conversational AI agents, real-time human agent augmentation, and comprehensive conversation intelligence to drive revenue and efficiency gains across every channel. Companies like United Airlines, Cox Communications, and Marriott use Cresta to power world-class customer experiences every day. Learn more at Cresta.com.

SOURCE Cresta