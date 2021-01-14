Crestbridge announces Private Equity heavyweight appointment as business targets further growth

Based in Jersey, Alex brings with him over 17 years' experience in the financial services industry, of which, 14 years have been focussed on private capital fund administration. He has significant specialist expertise in private capital covering private debt and private equity (spanning venture, growth and buyout).

This announcement follows an impressive series of recent hires and expansion for Crestbridge. The business has continued to grow, despite the global pandemic, driven, in large part by private equity, venture capital and real estate fund managers seeking the high levels of service, expertise and technology driven processes that Crestbridge is known for.

Additionally, Michael Johnson becomes Group Head of Institutional Services. Michael will lead the business's Private Equity Services, Real Estate Services, Management Company Services, Corporate Services and Governance Services teams, comprising over 300 members of staff across seven locations.

Michael commented, "It's a pleasure to welcome Alex Di Santo to the Crestbridge team. In an industry with increasingly complex requirements around regulation, transparency and technology, his extensive knowledge and experience in private capital fund administration will make him an asset to the business. His appointment represents a positive step in Crestbridge's ongoing strategy to continue to identify and hire world-class expertise."

Alex commented, "Fund administration services for private capital is a highly active and exciting space and I am delighted to be joining Crestbridge, one of the fastest growing players in the industry globally. I look forward to working with Michael and the rest of the Crestbridge team."

