CRESTONE CAPITAL'S ELIZA LEACH HONORED WITH 40 UNDER FORTY AWARD

BOULDER, Colo., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crestone Capital LLC, a multi-family office wealth management firm providing services to an exclusive network of entrepreneurs, business owners and their families, today announced Eliza Leach, a shareholder and managing director, earned a spot on BizWest's Boulder Valley 40 under Forty Class of 2023.

BizWest recognizes 40 emerging business leaders, under 40 years of age, who are making a mark on their communities through professional success and volunteer activities. The assessment of Leach and her fellow awardees was conducted by an editorial board, and the winners were those demonstrating organizational and industry leadership, working to help others through community service and charitable giving and making significant contributions to the community.

"Eliza being presented with this 40 under Forty award is a well-deserved acknowledgment of her stewardship both at Crestone and within the broader Boulder community. Beyond her demonstrated prowess at Crestone over the last ten years, Eliza has acted as a community leader through her endorsement and advocacy for Colorado's entrepreneurial environment and her engagement with the Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art," said Matt Wiles, President of Crestone.

Currently presiding as the president of the board of directors for the Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art (BMoCA), Leach plays a pivotal role in intensifying the museum's societal contributions, elevating artist representation, and fostering community relations since her involvement began in 2017.

