Wealth Management Firm Crestone Capital Announces Two New Shareholders

BOULDER, Colo., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crestone Capital LLC, a multi-family office wealth management firm providing services to an exclusive network of entrepreneurs, business owners and their families, today announced Patience Peterson, Executive Director of Marketing and Tom Gallanis, CFA®, Executive Director of Client Advisory, as new shareholders. Gallanis and Peterson join 14 other shareholders in the 100% employee-owned firm with more than 50 employees and offices in Colorado, Texas and California.

Tom Gallanis, CFA®, Executive Director of Client Advisory, new shareholder in Crestone Capital LLC
Patience Peterson, Executive Director of Marketing, new shareholder in Crestone Capital LLC
"We are proud to have such a strong ownership team dedicated to a culture of transparency and accountability with one another and the families we serve. Patience and Tom exemplify not only a dedication to our mission but also to our entrepreneurial culture," said Matt Wiles, President of Crestone.

Peterson brings decades of marketing experience to the firm, which she joined more than 11 years ago. She is an experienced brand strategist and drives the firm's strategic marketing framework forward, working closely with clients, partners and team members. "It's a privilege to be part of a legacy that impacts our high-achieving clients' financial well-being and future," said Peterson. "This milestone is not just a recognition of my commitment to Crestone, but also a testament to our shared vision of excellence in wealth management."

Gallanis worked with Goldman Sachs in Chicago before joining Crestone in 2018. In his current role, he serves as a trusted advisor to ultra-high-net-worth entrepreneurs and executives. Tom is a member of both the CFA® Institute and CFA® Society Colorado. "Since I began my career in the investment industry and joined Crestone, being an owner and leader of the firm has been a major career aspiration for me," said Gallanis.

About Crestone Capital LLC
Crestone Capital delivers a suite of fully integrated investment management and wealth advisory services to families looking to protect and enhance their wealth and define their legacy. With more than 30 years of experience, we help entrepreneurs, business owners, and their families pursue a better life lived. Consistent with client interests, we are a fee-only advisor that serves our clients as fiduciaries, putting their needs and interests first. Crestone is 100% employee-owned, with 50+ employees with offices in Boulder, Denver, Austin and Los Angeles. Learn more at CrestoneCapital.com.

