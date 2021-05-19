Crestron Creates Advanced Lighting Control System for Iconic Lambeau Field

ROCKLEIGH, N.J., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crestron, a global leader in commercial lighting control, today announces that it has become a lighting control vendor for Lambeau Field, the iconic home stadium of the Green Bay Packers in Green Bay, Wisconsin. After an extensive evaluation, Crestron was selected to replace and upgrade the stadium-wide controls. The Crestron installation is a cohesive lighting automation system that allows stadium management to easily update lighting preferences and closely monitor and control energy expenditures for the facility.

Lambeau Field

In operation since 1957, Lambeau Field is one of the most legendary and longstanding sporting venues in the United States. The stadium underwent a significant renovation in 2001 and has added several upgrades and expansions since then. As a result of these two decades of changes, there were over 12 disparate lighting control systems from different manufacturers that were not fully integrated. This sparked the search for a single technology provider that could unify and standardize solutions into one ecosystem.

Lambeau Field transitioned the vast majority of lighting in the stadium to Crestron, which now controls concourses, suites, club seats, event spaces, parking lots, and facade lighting from a single platform. The stadium also implemented robust information security standards that Crestron built into the makeup of its solutions using Active Directory® Credential Management, which integrates the authentication on a Crestron device with the stadium's enterprise-wide IT infrastructure. Through Crestron monitoring, facilities personnel can proactively keep track of their system instead of having to react to situations, ensuring that on gameday, they know the system will work as intended.

"The decision to standardize on Crestron was an easy one," said Anne Larson, Facilities Office Coordinator for the Green Bay Packers. "It was evident that Crestron could handle every aspect of the project, including meeting required IT security standards using Active Directory. We now have one vendor and one system that is easy to use and update."

Lambeau Field is exploring the renovation of several other areas, and Crestron provides extensive flexibility for growth. "Crestron is capable of so much, that as we renovate areas of the building, we'll have the option to create unique lighting scenes that will only add to the fan experience," Larson continues. "With Crestron, the Green Bay Packers are confident we can provide a world-class experience for our fans for years to come."

"We're thrilled to partner with one of America's most beloved stadiums to implement cutting-edge lighting solutions aimed to deliver the ultimate fan experience on gameday," said Bill Schafer, Vice President of Commercial Lighting at Crestron. "When designing the new system, our focus was on creating a truly unified ecosystem and single point of lighting control that helps streamline stadium operations and reduce energy consumption. In the last year, stadium usage and capacity changed dramatically. The new Crestron system is highly scalable – it can be configured and built upon as the stadium's needs change and we look ahead to the future of live events."

To learn more about the project and to view the behind-the-scenes story, please click here. And for more information on Crestron's commercial lighting solutions, please visit: https://www.crestronlighting.com

About Crestron

Crestron builds the lighting technology for the environment you want and the control you need–simply and efficiently. Solutions that begin with the space you have. Engineered for easy installation, seamless integration, and managed via a single platform.

Our products are backed by more than 90 fully-staffed offices that provide 24/7/365 sales, technical, and training support across the globe. In addition to our World Headquarters in Rockleigh, New Jersey, Crestron has sales and support offices throughout the U.S., Canada, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and Australia. www.crestron.com/lighting.

All brand names, product names, and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Certain trademarks, registered trademarks, and trade names may be used in this document to refer to either the entities claiming the marks and names or their products. Crestron disclaims any proprietary interest in the marks and names of others. Crestron is not responsible for errors in typography or photography. ©2021 Crestron Electronics, Inc.

Crestron Press Contact:

Caster Communications

O: 401-792-7080

[email protected]

SOURCE Crestron