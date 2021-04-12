Crestron Introduces Powerful Design-Forward Smart Thermostat

ROCKLEIGH, N.J., April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crestron , the global leader in home automation, today announces the launch of the Horizon® Thermostat, a gorgeous touch screen smart thermostat that ends the dreaded replaceable battery design for a simple two-wire install into any thermostat location. Never wake up to a dead thermostat again – the Horizon Thermostat provides reliable control of the temperature and humidity throughout an entire home for a more refined, convenient, and always-working home environment.

Crestron Horizon Thermostat - Angled - Idle Crestron Horizon Thermostat on Wall

Learning thermostats set the bar for design for homeowners, but then fall short meeting control and functionality expectations. Unlike other smart thermostats on the market today, the Horizon Thermostat is a design-first device that can react to dynamic routines in response to data from onboard temperature, humidity, and proximity sensors. When integrated with the Crestron Home™ platform, Horizon Thermostats act in concert with other smart devices like lighting and shading to ensure optimal comfort, convenience, and energy savings.

With a high-resolution 3.5-inch LCD touchscreen display and an auto-adjustable backlight that toggles between day and night mode depending on time of day or user preferences, the Horizon Thermostat is a professional grade device with a luxurious and intuitive aesthetic. The product measures a trim 124mm wide by 89mm high and is available in Horizon white, black, or almond finishes to match décor. The RGB-backlit accent and status lightbar complements the display while the ambient light and proximity sensors ensure the thermostat is always discreet, but visible when you need it.

"While traditional smart thermostats often force homeowners and installers to choose between aesthetics, control, and functionality, the Horizon Thermostat was designed to deliver all three as the first smart thermostat that can effortlessly meet the needs of designers, integrators, and consumers alike," said John Clancy, Executive Vice President, Residential, for Crestron. "Crestron has a legacy of designing and manufacturing products that are built to last. The Horizon Thermostat is no exception, offering the powerful Crestron backbone of control that we stand behind and support end-to-end."

The Horizon Thermostat complements the popular Crestron Horizon dimmers, switches, keypads, and receptacles. Featuring an ultra-slim, 14mm profile that rests nearly flush against the wall thanks to its battery-free design, the Horizon Thermostat connects with just two wires and seamlessly pairs with home Wi-Fi® networks. While ideal for new builds, the Horizon Thermostat also supports retrofit applications with no common wire when paired with the Crestron Common Wire Adapter accessory, sold separately.

The Horizon Thermostat is now available for pre-order for an MSRP of $599 and Crestron will be hosting a free webinar to showcase the product on April 21, 2021. Registration for this session is open as of this announcement and is available here.

Learn more at www.crestronhome.com

About Crestron

Crestron builds the technology that makes smart homes intelligent. After decades of leading the smart home category, no other company is better positioned to deliver the success dealers want and the experience clients demand. With Crestron Residential, homeowners get all the products, experience, security, and performance that Crestron technology promises to every aspect of every home. Crestron pioneered home automation and never stopped reinventing the smart home. Crestron products are backed by more than 90 fully-staffed offices that provide 24 x 7 x 365 sales, technical, and training support across the globe. In addition to its world headquarters in Rockleigh, New Jersey, Crestron has sales and support offices throughout the U.S., Canada, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and Australia. Discover Crestron at crestron.com.

All brand names, product names, and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Certain trademarks, registered trademarks, and trade names may be used in this document to refer to either the entities claiming the marks and names or their products. Crestron disclaims any proprietary interest in the marks and names of others. Crestron is not responsible for errors in typography or photography. ©2021 Crestron Electronics, Inc.

