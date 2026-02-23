Crestview-backed OneMagnify acquires Optimal's Performance Marketing business to expand performance media and audience data capabilities

DETROIT, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OneMagnify, a leader in AI-enabled marketing solutions, backed by leading private equity firm Crestview Partners, announced today it has acquired the Performance Marketing business of Optimal, a mission-critical digital marketing partner specializing in performance media and audience data solutions. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

With nearly two decades of success, Optimal has built a reputation as a leader in performance marketing, proprietary audience data, and measurable campaign optimization in technology and SaaS, automotive and transportation, real estate, construction and home services, and eCommerce and consumer brands. The company has been widely recognized for delivering measurable results across all major digital channels, including paid search, paid social, CTV, programmatic, and marketplace advertising.

This strategic acquisition integrates Optimal's performance media expertise and proprietary data assets into OneMagnify's AI-powered platform and analytics capabilities. Combined with OneMagnify's recent Emodo acquisition, this acquisition strengthens a comprehensive paid media offering spanning programmatic, CTV, paid search, paid social, and marketplace advertising.

"Integrating Optimal's performance marketing expertise with our platform and professional services creates a powerful, end-to-end offering for businesses looking to drive measurable growth," said Mark Petroff, OneMagnify's CEO.

"This acquisition accelerates OneMagnify's transformation into the first unified, AI-native, platform-enabled agency purpose-built for B2B growth," said Ravi Karumuru, President of OneMagnify.

Optimal President Brian Wulfe added, "OneMagnify's vision for a unified, AI-powered marketing platform aligns perfectly with where the performance marketing needs of our clients are heading. Becoming part of OneMagnify enables us to now offer our clients the benefit of a fully integrated, strategic platform implementation, while maintaining the performance-driven focus that has defined our business from the beginning."

About OneMagnify

OneMagnify is the growth partner for transformational B2B brands—helping organizations turn clarity into measurable impact by delivering one AI-enabled integrated platform that connects strategy, data & analytics, digital experience, performance marketing, and channel solutions. For more information, visit www.onemagnify.com .

About Optimal

Optimal is a mission-critical digital marketing partner delivering winning results through proprietary data, groundbreaking technology, and innovative performance marketing solutions. The company's performance marketing business serves clients across multiple sectors with comprehensive solutions, including digital advertising and paid media, digital marketing and communications, and audience data and analytics. For more information, visit www.winwithoptimal.com .

About Crestview Partners

Founded in 2004, Crestview Partners is a New York-based private equity firm focused on the middle market. The firm manages funds with over $10 billion of aggregate capital commitments and is led by a group of partners and senior investment professionals focused on sourcing and managing investments in each of the firm's specialty areas: media, industrials, and financial services. For more information, visit www.crestview.com .

BrightTower, an investment banking and M&A advisory services firm headquartered in New York City, served as financial advisor to Optimal in this transaction.

