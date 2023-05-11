CRESUD S.A.C.I.F. y A. announces its results for the third quarter of Fiscal Year 2023 ended March 31, 2023

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY; BYMA:CRES), leading Argentine agricultural company, announces today its results for the third quarter of FY 2023 ended March 31, 2023.

HIGHLIGHTS

The net result for the nine-month period of fiscal year 2023 showed a profit of ARS 36,331 million compared to a profit of ARS 64,674 million registered in the same period of 2022.





compared to a profit of registered in the same period of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA for the nine-month period of 2023 reached ARS 23,696 million , decreasing by 49.2% compared to the same period in 2022. Agribusiness adjusted EBITDA was ARS 3,729 million , 89,3% lower than the same period in 2022, mainly explained by lower productive results from the grain activity in Argentina and sugarcane in Brazil and lower farmland sales.





, decreasing by 49.2% compared to the same period in 2022. Agribusiness adjusted EBITDA was , 89,3% lower than the same period in 2022, mainly explained by lower productive results from the grain activity in and sugarcane in and lower farmland sales. The 2023 campaign is progressing with sustained commodity prices, strong costs pressure and adverse weather conditions in the region, mainly in Argentina , where crop yields are being affected by one of the worst droughts in history.





, where crop yields are being affected by one of the worst droughts in history. During the quarter, our subsidiary Brasilagro sold the remaining 5,517 hectares of its Araucaria farm, located in the State of Goiás, Brazil , for BRL 417.8 million .





, for . Subsequently, we issued Series XLI and XLII notes in the local market for the sum of USD 50 million , whose funds were used to cancel short term liabilities.





, whose funds were used to cancel short term liabilities. In May 2023 , the Company distributed to its shareholders a cash dividend of ARS 9,500 million , equivalent to ARS/share 16.52 and ARS/ADS 165.24. Likewise, it distributed 12,670,512 treasury shares, equivalent to 2.20% of the capital stock.

Financial Highlights

(In millions of Argentine Pesos)

9M FY 2023 ended March 31, 2023

Income Statement 03/31/2023 03/31/2022 Agricultural Business Revenue 57,147 77,725 Agricultural Business Gross Profit 8,762 34,957 Urban Properties Revenues 43,529 31,939 Urban Properties Gross Profit 35,723 24,958 Consolidated Gross Profit 43,792 58,968 Consolidated Result from Operations (18,080) 20,729 Profit for the Period 36,331 64,674





Attributable to:



Cresud's Shareholders 20,487 40,026 Non-Controlling interest 15,844 24,648





EPS (Basic) 35.14 67.84 EPS (Diluted) 29.44 57.59





Balance Sheet 03/31/2023 06/30/2022 Current Assets 165,928 196,784 Non-Current Assets 681,786 724,934 Total Assets 847,714 921,718 Current Liabilities 141,550 257,029 Non-Current Liabilities 330,492 304,540 Total Liabilities 472,042 561,569 Non-Controlling Interest 215,343 216,807 Shareholders' Equity 375,672 360,149

The Company's market capitalization as of March 31, 2023, was approximately USD 378 million. (59,335,486 ADS with a price per ADS of USD 6.37).

