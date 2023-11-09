CRESUD S.A.C.I.F. y A. announces its results for the first quarter of Fiscal Year 2024 ended September 30, 2023

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ: CRESY, BYMA: CRES), leading Argentine agricultural company, announces today its results for the first quarter of FY 2024 ended September 30, 2023.

HIGHLIGHTS

The net result for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024 recorded a gain of ARS 78,969 million compared to ARS 12,471 million in the same period of 2023, mainly due to the gain from changes in the fair value of IRSA's investment properties. The gain attributable to the controlling shareholder was ARS 40,780 million , compared to ARS 8,271 million in the same period of 2023.

compared to in the same period of 2023, mainly due to the gain from changes in the fair value of IRSA's investment properties. The gain attributable to the controlling shareholder was , compared to in the same period of 2023. The adjusted EBITDA for the period reached ARS 14,340 million , 39.1% lower than the same period in 2023. The adjusted EBITDA of the agricultural segments was ARS 5,069 million .

, 39.1% lower than the same period in 2023. The adjusted EBITDA of the agricultural segments was . The 2024 campaign is being developed with better weather conditions in the region, mainly in Argentina , and correction of international commodity prices and costs. We hope to plant approximately 289,000 hectares, 2% more than in the 2023 campaign.

, and correction of international commodity prices and costs. We hope to plant approximately 289,000 hectares, 2% more than in the 2023 campaign. After the end of the quarter, we sold a fraction of 4,262 hectares of reserve with productive potential of "Los Pozos" farm, in the province of Salta, Argentina , for USD 2.3 million .

, for . On October 5, 2023 , the Shareholders' Meeting approved the distribution of a cash dividend of ARS 22,000 million and in kind through the delivery of 22.1 million IRSA shares, as well as approved the distribution of own treasury shares, representing approximately 1% of the stock capital.

Financial Highlights (In millions of Argentine Pesos) 3M FY 2024 ended September 30, 2023 Income Statement 09/30/2023 09/30/2022 Agricultural Business Revenue 36,696 43,653 Agricultural Business Gross Profit 4,003 5,456 Urban Properties Revenues 25,302 22,194 Urban Properties Gross Profit 20,960 17,784 Consolidated Gross Profit 24,856 22,846 Consolidated results from Operations 116,430 (1,614) Profit for the Period 78,969 12,471





Attributable to:



Cresud's Shareholders 40,780 8,271 Non-Controlling interest 38,189 4,200





EPS (Basic) 68.91 13.96 EPS (Diluted) 58.88 11.95





Balance Sheet 09/30/2023 06/30/2023 Current Assets 315,001 289,782 Non-Current Assets 1,241,538 1,151,935 Total Assets 1,556,539 1,441,717 Current Liabilities 286,437 268,929 Non-Current Liabilities 548,952 525,468 Total Liabilities 835,389 794,397 Non-Controlling Interest 402,708 366,854 Shareholders' Equity 721,150 647,320

The Company's market capitalization as of September 30, 2023, was approximately USD 397 million. (59,345,404 ADS with a price per ADS of USD 6.69)

Cresud, leading Argentinean agricultural company with a growing presence in Latin American countries, cordially invites you to participate in its first quarter of the FY 2024 Results Conference Call on Thursday, November 9, 2023, at 10:00 AM Eastern Time / 12:00 PM BA Time.

