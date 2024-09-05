CRESUD S.A.C.I.F. y A. announces its results for Fiscal Year 2024, ended June 30, 2024

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CRESUD S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY, ByMA:CRES), leading Latin American agricultural company, announces today its results for the Fiscal Year 2024 ended June 30, 2024.

HIGHLIGHTS

The net result for fiscal year 2024 recorded a gain of ARS 104,129 million compared to a gain of ARS 279,709 million in 2023.

compared to a gain of in 2023. The company's adjusted EBITDA reached ARS 256,396 million in fiscal year 2024, ARS 80,066 million from the agricultural business and ARS 176,330 million from the urban properties and investments business, increasing 23.5% compared to fiscal year 2023.

in fiscal year 2024, from the agricultural business and from the urban properties and investments business, increasing 23.5% compared to fiscal year 2023. We concluded a campaign with productive challenges in the region and lower commodity prices. We planted 277,000 hectares in the region producing 707,000 tons of grains, 7% below last season due to lack of rains in the north of Argentina and in the areas where Brasilagro produces, impacting our yields.

and in the areas where Brasilagro produces, impacting our yields. Livestock activity, focused on own farms in the Northwest of Argentina and Brazil , closed the year with high levels of meat production and very good results due to a significant improvement in prices in Argentina .

and , closed the year with high levels of meat production and very good results due to a significant improvement in prices in . During the year we sold 3 fractions of farms in the region for a total amount of USD 75 million , generating a profit of approximately USD 48 million .

, generating a profit of approximately . During the year, we distributed cash dividends for a total amount of ARS 52,000 million and in IRSA shares for 22.1 million, in addition to treasury shares distributed for approximately 1% of the stock capital.

Financial Highlights (In millions of Argentine Pesos) FY 2024 ended June 30, 2024 Income Statement 06/30/2024 06/30/2023 Agricultural Business Revenue 384,487 378,132 Agricultural Business Gross Profit 73,324 49,272 Urban Properties Revenues 270,550 268,627 Urban Properties Gross Profit 221,659 219,262 Consolidated Gross Profit 291,553 264,792 Consolidated Result from Operations -122,487 -92,287 Result for the Period 104,729 279,709





Attributable to:



Cresud's Shareholders 84,576 156,874 Non-Controlling interest 20,153 122,835





EPS (Basic) 142.77 260.59 EPS (Diluted) 120.52 229.01





Balance Sheet 06/30/2024 06/30/2023 Current Assets 706,400 798,558 Non-Current Assets 2,766,711 3,174,406 Total Assets 3,473,111 3,972,964 Current Liabilities 657,605 741,090 Non-Current Liabilities 1,251,596 1,448,046 Total Liabilities 1,909,201 2,189,136 Non-Controlling Interest 867,667 1,010,945 Shareholders' Equity 1,563,910 1,783,828

CRESUD, leading Argentinean agricultural company with a growing presence in Latin American countries, cordially invites you to participate in its Fiscal Year 2024 Results Conference Call on Monday, September 9, 2024, at 9:00 AM Eastern Time / 10:00 AM BA Time.

To access the Webinar:

https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_t_GRmOKbQNyAL133fKZaww

Webinar ID: 918 2283 3661

Password: 161763

In addition, you can participate communicating to this numbers:

Argentina: +54 115 983 6950 or +54 341 512 2188 or +54 343 414 5986 or +54 112 040 0447

Israel: +972 3 978 6688 or +972 2 376 4509 or +972 2 376 4510

Brazil: +55 21 3958 7888 or +55 11 4632 2236 or +55 11 4632 2237 or +55 11 4680 6788 or +55 11 4700 9668

US: +1 719 359 4580 or +1 929 205 6099 or +1 253 205 0468 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 301 715 8592

Chile: +56 41 256 0288 or +56 22 573 9304 or +56 22 573 9305 or +56 23 210 9066 or +56 232 938 848

SOURCE CRESUD S.A.C.I.F. y A.