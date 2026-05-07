CRESUD S.A.C.I.F. y A. announces its results for the third quarter of Fiscal Year 2026 ended March 31, 2026

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ: CRESY, BYMA: CRES), leading Argentine agricultural company, announces today its results for the third quarter of FY 2026 ended March 31, 2026.

HIGHLIGHTS

Net income for the nine-month period of FY2026 recorded a gain of ARS 231,308 million, compared to a gain of ARS 77,358 million in the same period of FY2025, mainly driven by the operating performance of the Urban Properties and Investments business (IRSA).





Adjusted EBITDA for the period reached ARS 202,839 million, 12.0% below the same period of FY2025. Adjusted EBITDA from the agribusiness segments was a gain of ARS 13,646 million, while the Urban Properties and Investments segment (through IRSA) recorded a gain of ARS 214,587 million.





The 2026 campaign is progressing under generally favorable weather conditions, except in some regions where BrasilAgro operates, amid rising international commodity prices and higher input costs. We planted 311,000 hectares across the region, 4.2% above the previous campaign.





Argentina recorded solid grain production results, with record wheat production and strong development of summer crops —soybeans and corn— supporting good yields and production levels. Meanwhile, BrasilAgro faces a more challenging environment, impacted by adverse weather events in certain regions, tighter margins in some crops, and a lower contribution from sugarcane.





Livestock activity continues to benefit from firm cattle prices, supported by international demand and a strong local market, allowing for solid production margins.





Subsequent to quarter-end, we issued Series LII and LIII notes in the local market for a total amount of USD 64.2 million, reducing the company's average financing cost.

Financial Highlights

(In millions of Argentine Pesos)

9M FY 2026 ended March 31, 2026

Income Statement 03/31/2026 03/31/2025 Restated Agricultural Business Revenue 505,820 395,890 Agricultural Business Gross Profit 94,059 71,765 Urban Properties Revenues 373,352 357,489 Urban Properties Gross Profit 292,738 274,386 Consolidated Gross Profit 383,309 343,581 Consolidated results from Operations 211,588 10,388 Result for the Period 231,308 77,358





Attributable to:



Cresud's Shareholders 121,665 30,061 Non-Controlling interest 109,643 47,297





EPS (Basic) 189.99 49.97 EPS (Diluted) 189.99 44.53





Balance Sheet 03/31/2026 06/30/2025 Current Assets 1,621,000 1,559,439 Non-Current Assets 4,886,496 4,805,956 Total Assets 6,507,496 6,365,395 Current Liabilities 1,131,838 1,253,082 Non-Current Liabilities 2,560,867 2,343,172 Total Liabilities 3,692,705 3,596,254 Non-Controlling Interest 1,507,749 1,555,075 Shareholders' Equity 2,814,791 2,769,141

The Company's market capitalization as of March 31, 2026, was approximately USD 902.2 million. (70,930,830 ADS with a price per ADS of USD 12.72)

Cresud, leading Argentinean agricultural company with a growing presence in Latin American countries, cordially invites you to participate in its third quarter of the FY 2026 Results Conference Call on Friday, May 8, 2026, at 12:30 PM Eastern Time / 01:30 PM BA Time.

To access the Webinar:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_WC3YC9wUQFGk8366I7q9rw

Webinar ID: 891 9471 0565

Password: 121281

In addition, you can participate by dialing the following numbers:

Argentina: +54 115 983 6950, +54 341 512 2188, +54 343 414 5986, +54 112 040 0447

Israel: +972 3 978 6688, +972 2 376 4509, +972 2 376 4510

Brazil: +55 21 3958 7888, +55 11 4632 2236, +55 11 4632 2237, +55 11 4680 6788, +55 11 4700 9668

US: +1 719 359 4580, +1 929 205 6099, +1 253 205 0468, +1 253 215 8782, +1 301 715 8592

Chile: +56 41 256 0288, +56 22 573 9304, +56 22 573 9305, +56 23 210 9066, +56 232 938 848

UK: +44 330 088 5830, +44 131 460 1196, +44 203 481 5237, +44 203 481 5240, +44 208 080 6591

Investor Relations Department.

https://www.cresud.com.ar/home-inversores.php?lng=en

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A.

+5411 4323-7449

[email protected]

Follow us on Twitter: @cresudir

SOURCE CRESUD S.A.C.I.F. y A.