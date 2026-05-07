CRESUD S.A.C.I.F. y A. announces its results for the third quarter of Fiscal Year 2026 ended March 31, 2026

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CRESUD S.A.C.I.F. y A.

May 07, 2026, 18:41 ET

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ: CRESY, BYMA: CRES), leading Argentine agricultural company, announces today its results for the third quarter of FY 2026 ended March 31, 2026.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Net income for the nine-month period of FY2026 recorded a gain of ARS 231,308 million, compared to a gain of ARS 77,358 million in the same period of FY2025, mainly driven by the operating performance of the Urban Properties and Investments business (IRSA).

  • Adjusted EBITDA for the period reached ARS 202,839 million, 12.0% below the same period of FY2025. Adjusted EBITDA from the agribusiness segments was a gain of ARS 13,646 million, while the Urban Properties and Investments segment (through IRSA) recorded a gain of ARS 214,587 million.

  • The 2026 campaign is progressing under generally favorable weather conditions, except in some regions where BrasilAgro operates, amid rising international commodity prices and higher input costs. We planted 311,000 hectares across the region, 4.2% above the previous campaign.

  • Argentina recorded solid grain production results, with record wheat production and strong development of summer crops —soybeans and corn— supporting good yields and production levels. Meanwhile, BrasilAgro faces a more challenging environment, impacted by adverse weather events in certain regions, tighter margins in some crops, and a lower contribution from sugarcane.

  • Livestock activity continues to benefit from firm cattle prices, supported by international demand and a strong local market, allowing for solid production margins.

  • Subsequent to quarter-end, we issued Series LII and LIII notes in the local market for a total amount of USD 64.2 million, reducing the company's average financing cost.

Financial Highlights
(In millions of Argentine Pesos)
9M FY 2026 ended March 31, 2026

Income Statement

03/31/2026

03/31/2025

Restated

Agricultural Business Revenue

505,820

395,890

Agricultural Business Gross Profit

94,059

71,765

Urban Properties Revenues

373,352

357,489

Urban Properties Gross Profit

292,738

274,386

Consolidated Gross Profit

383,309

343,581

Consolidated results from Operations

211,588

10,388

Result for the Period

231,308

77,358



Attributable to:

Cresud's Shareholders

121,665

30,061

Non-Controlling interest

109,643

47,297



EPS (Basic)

189.99

49.97

EPS (Diluted)

189.99

44.53



Balance Sheet

03/31/2026

06/30/2025

Current Assets

1,621,000

1,559,439

Non-Current Assets

4,886,496

4,805,956

Total Assets

6,507,496

6,365,395

Current Liabilities

1,131,838

1,253,082

Non-Current Liabilities

2,560,867

2,343,172

Total Liabilities

3,692,705

3,596,254

Non-Controlling Interest

1,507,749

1,555,075

Shareholders' Equity

2,814,791

2,769,141

The Company's market capitalization as of March 31, 2026, was approximately USD 902.2 million. (70,930,830 ADS with a price per ADS of USD 12.72)

Cresud, leading Argentinean agricultural company with a growing presence in Latin American countries, cordially invites you to participate in its third quarter of the FY 2026 Results Conference Call on Friday, May 8, 2026, at 12:30 PM Eastern Time / 01:30 PM BA Time.

To access the Webinar:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_WC3YC9wUQFGk8366I7q9rw

Webinar ID: 891 9471 0565

Password: 121281

In addition, you can participate by dialing the following numbers:

Argentina: +54 115 983 6950, +54 341 512 2188, +54 343 414 5986, +54 112 040 0447

Israel: +972 3 978 6688, +972 2 376 4509, +972 2 376 4510

Brazil: +55 21 3958 7888, +55 11 4632 2236, +55 11 4632 2237, +55 11 4680 6788, +55 11 4700 9668

US: +1 719 359 4580, +1 929 205 6099, +1 253 205 0468, +1 253 215 8782, +1 301 715 8592

Chile: +56 41 256 0288, +56 22 573 9304, +56 22 573 9305, +56 23 210 9066, +56 232 938 848

UK: +44 330 088 5830, +44 131 460 1196, +44 203 481 5237, +44 203 481 5240, +44 208 080 6591

Investor Relations Department.

https://www.cresud.com.ar/home-inversores.php?lng=en

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A.

+5411 4323-7449

[email protected]

Follow us on Twitter: @cresudir

SOURCE CRESUD S.A.C.I.F. y A.

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