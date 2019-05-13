Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. Announces Results for the nine-month period of Fiscal Year 2019 ended March 31, 2019

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ: CRESY, BYMA: CRES), today announces results for the nine-month period of FY 2019 ended March 31, 2019.

HIGHLIGHTS

Net result for the 9-month period of fiscal year 2019 recorded a loss of ARS 9,794 million compared to a gain of ARS 10,468 million in the same period of FY 2018, mainly explained by higher financial losses due to Argentine peso depreciation and lower results from changes in the fair value of IRSA investment properties in Argentina Business Center.

compared to a gain of in the same period of FY 2018, mainly explained by higher financial losses due to Argentine peso depreciation and lower results from changes in the fair value of IRSA investment properties in Business Center. Adjusted EBITDA for the 9-month period of fiscal year 2019 grew 25.9% compared to the same period of 2018, reaching ARS 15,775 million , of which ARS 2,468 million came from the agricultural business that recorded higher crop production results and farmland sales and ARS 13,307 million came from the urban property and investment segment (IRSA), whose rental segment in Argentina increased by 7.1% in the period.

, of which came from the agricultural business that recorded higher crop production results and farmland sales and came from the urban property and investment segment (IRSA), whose rental segment in increased by 7.1% in the period. Very good weather conditions in the region are expected for 2019 campaign. We planted 247,900 ha and expect to develop approximately 8,500 ha in the region.

In March 2019 , we launched a new share repurchase plan for up to ARS 300 million . As of today, the company has repurchased 14.5% of the program.

Financial Highlights

(In millions of Argentine Pesos)

9M FY 2019 ended March 31, 2019

Income Statement 03/31/2019 03/31/2018 Agricultural Business Revenue 7,809 6,843 Agricultural Business Gross Profit 2,173 1,822 Urban Properties Revenues 46,421 37,233 Urban Properties Gross Profit 19,524 16,910 Consolidated Gross Profit 21,697 18,732 Consolidated Profit from Operations 4,462 16,825 Profit / (Loss) For the Period (9,794) 10,468





Attributable to:



Cresud's Shareholders (6,795) 4,562 Non-Controlling interest (2,999) 5,906





EPS (Basic) (13,908) 9,137 EPS (Diluted) (13,908) 9,094





Balance Sheet 03/31/2019 06/30/2018 Current Assets 154,561 145,871 Non-Current Assets 369,348 364,248 Total Assets 523,909 510,119 Current Liabilities 91,395 81,364 Non Current Liabilities 327,690 315,822 Total Liabilities 419,085 397,186 Non-Controlling Interest 77,365 78,858 Shareholders' Equity 104,824 112,933

Cresud is a leading Argentinean agricultural company with a growing presence in Latin American countries. Cresud's business model focuses on the acquisition, development and exploitation of properties having attractive prospects for agricultural production and/or value appreciation and the selective disposition of such properties where appreciation has been realized. The company is also involved in farming activity, through crops and cattle production in the region.

Additionally, Cresud owns a 62.00% stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A., Argentina's largest, most well-diversified real estate company. Through its subsidiaries, IRSA manages an expanding top portfolio of shopping centers and office buildings, primarily in Buenos Aires. Also owns 3 premium hotels in Argentina, a huge landbank for future developments, 29,91% of Banco Hipotecario and some international investments, including 100.0% indirect stake in IDB Development Corporation and 82.31% indirect stake in Discount Investment Corporation Ltd., leading conglomerates in Israel.

