Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. Announces Results for the third quarter of FY 2018 ended March 31, 2018

Net result for 9M18 registered a gain of ARS 10,604 million compared to a gain of ARS 6,516 million in 9M17 (Attributable to Cresud ARS 4,796 million in 9M18 vs. ARS 2,243 million in 9M17) mainly explained by higher agricultural operating results, higher results from changes in the fair value of investment properties coming from the Argentinean business center of our subsidiary IRSA, compensated by a non-cash loss in Israel business center due to a debt exchange at Discount Corporation Ltd.

compared to a gain of in 9M17 (Attributable to Cresud in 9M18 vs. in 9M17) mainly explained by higher agricultural operating results, higher results from changes in the fair value of investment properties coming from the Argentinean business center of our subsidiary IRSA, compensated by a non-cash loss in business center due to a debt exchange at Discount Corporation Ltd. The result of the Agricultural Production segment increased ARS 681 million during the 9M compared period due to a larger planted area, better prices, controlled costs and average yields due to good weather conditions in Brazil and Paraguay , while Argentina and Bolivia presented more adverse conditions.

during the compared period due to a larger planted area, better prices, controlled costs and average yields due to good weather conditions in and , while and presented more adverse conditions. We have increased the planted crop area in the region to 208.258 ha and we expect to transform into productive 10.662 ha in the consolidated region.

In relation to Farmland sales, we'll recognize in 4Q18 the result of "La Esmeralda" farm sale in Argentina for USD 19 million announced during IQ18 and Brasilagro's recent partial sale of Araucaria farm for BRL 61.6 million expecting to concrete new farmland sales in the last quarter of FY2018.

for announced during IQ18 and Brasilagro's recent partial sale of Araucaria farm for expecting to concrete new farmland sales in the last quarter of FY2018. Our urban properties and investments business observed good operating. EBITDA of the rental segments in Argentina increased by 19.1% in the compared year.

increased by 19.1% in the compared year. During the quarter, we have launched a share repurchase plan for up to ARS 500 million . As of today, we have repurchased a 78.4% of the program.

. As of today, we have repurchased a 78.4% of the program. In February 2018 , we have issued notes in the local market for USD 113 million at a fixed interest rate of 6.5% due 2023 to cancel short term debt.

Financial Highlights (In millions of Argentine Pesos) IIIQFY 2018 Ended March 31, 2018





Income Statement 03/31/2018 03/31/2017 (adjusted) Agricultural Business Revenue 4,087 2,666 Agricultural Business Gross Profit 1,379 375 Urban Properties Revenues 64,460 54,141 Urban Properties Gross Profit 20,981 16,816 Consolidated Gross Profit 22,360 17,191 Consolidated Profit from Operations 20,052 7,561 Profit / (Loss) For the Period 10,604 6,516





Attributable to:



Cresud's Shareholders 4,796 2,242 Non-Controlling interest 5,808 4,274





EPS (Basic) 9.610 4.508 EPS (Diluted) 9.487 4.486





Balance Sheet 03/31/2018 06/30/2017 (adjusted) Current Assets 89,865 68,360 Non Current Assets 205,393 173,086 Total Assets 295,258 241,446 Current Liabilities 59,493 51,191 Non Current Liabilities 173,914 141,082 Total Liabilities 233,407 192,273 Non-Controlling Interest 42,580 32,768 Shareholders' Equity 61,851 49,173

About Cresud:

Cresud is a leading Argentinean agricultural company with a growing presence in Latin American countries. Cresud is currently involved in a range of activities including crop production, cattle rising and milk production. Cresud's business model, which is being rolled out regionally in Latin America, taking into account the specific conditions of each country, focuses on the acquisition, development and exploitation of properties having attractive prospects for agricultural production and/or value appreciation and the selective disposition of such properties where appreciation has been realized.

Additionally, Cresud owns a 63.77% stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A., Argentina's largest, most well-diversified real estate company. Through its subsidiaries, IRSA manages an expanding top portfolio of shopping centers and office buildings, primarily in Buenos Aires. Also owns 3 premium hotels in Argentina, a huge landbank for future developments, 29,91% of Banco Hipotecario and some international opportunistic investments, including indirect stakes in two leading holdings in Israel, IDB Development Corporation & Discount Corporation Ltd, DIC.

A longer version of this press release with detailed information is available on the web site: http://www.cresud.com.ar.

Cresud cordially invites you to participate in its IIIQ FY 2018 Results Conference Call on Tuesday, May 15, 2018, at 01:00 PM EST

If you would like to participate, please call:

United States: (844) 308-3411

International: +1-(412) 717-9604

ID# CRESUD

To access the webcast, click on the link below:

http://webcastlite.mziq.com/cover.html?webcastId=5e46d210-0327-433e-822c-9ffdd303f667

Investor Relations Department

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A.

+5411 4323-7449

ir@cresud.com.ar

www.cresud.com.ar

Follow us on Twitter: @cresudir

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cresud-sacif-y-a-announces-results-for-the-third-quarter-of-fy-2018-ended-march-31-2018-300647699.html

SOURCE Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A.

Related Links

http://www.cresud.com.ar

