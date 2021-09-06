Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ: CRESY, BYMA: CRES), leading Argentine agricultural company, announces today its results for the Fiscal Year 2021 ended June 30, 2021

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

HIGHLIGHTS

We concluded a record regional agricultural campaign, motivated by an active demand for grains, very good commodity prices, mixed weather conditions and a more dynamic real estate market. We planted 260,000 hectares and reached a production of 844,000 tons of grains.





Agribusiness adjusted EBITDA reached ARS 13,613 million in 2021, 33% higher than in fiscal year 2020. The urban properties and investments business, which we own through IRSA, registered a rental adjusted EBITDA of ARS 4,215 million , 55% lower than 2020 due to the impact of the closure of operations of shopping malls and hotels due to the pandemic. The total adjusted EBITDA of the urban segment, which includes the investment property sales carried out, reached ARS 13,925 million , increasing 51%.





in 2021, 33% higher than in fiscal year 2020. The urban properties and investments business, which we own through IRSA, registered a rental adjusted EBITDA of , 55% lower than 2020 due to the impact of the closure of operations of shopping malls and hotels due to the pandemic. The total adjusted EBITDA of the urban segment, which includes the investment property sales carried out, reached , increasing 51%. The net result for fiscal year 2021 showed a loss of ARS 24,503 million mainly explained by the impact of the change in the rate, from 25% to 35%, in the deferred income tax and the loss recorded by discontinued operations.





mainly explained by the impact of the change in the rate, from 25% to 35%, in the deferred income tax and the loss recorded by discontinued operations. During the fiscal year, we sold a fraction of San Pedro farm in Argentina for USD 8.6 million , our lands in Bolivia for an amount of USD 31 million and our subsidiary BrasilAgro sold a fraction of Jatobá farm for BRL 67.1 million . Additionally, we sold 100% of Carnes Pampeanas S.A., owner of a meatpacking facilities plant in La Pampa ( Argentina ), for USD 10 million .





for , our lands in for an amount of and our subsidiary BrasilAgro sold a fraction of Jatobá farm for . Additionally, we sold 100% of Carnes Pampeanas S.A., owner of a meatpacking facilities plant in La Pampa ( ), for . Our investment in BrasilAgro generated excellent operating results this year. In February 2021 , it made a capital increase for BRL 440 million shares. Cresud subscribed shares in the capitalization, sold a small stake in the market and exercised its warrants, increasing its stake in BrasilAgro, net of treasury, to 39.4% of the share capital.





, it made a capital increase for shares. Cresud subscribed shares in the capitalization, sold a small stake in the market and exercised its warrants, increasing its stake in BrasilAgro, net of treasury, to 39.4% of the share capital. In financial matters, we successfully completed the exchange of the Series XIV notes for USD 73.6 million within the framework of the Argentinean Central Bank Resolution, we obtained financing for USD 95.7 million during the year and subsequently we issued USD 18.8 million , lowering the Company's average financing cost. We increased the capital for approximately USD 42.6 million and we subscribed shares in the capital increases of our subsidiaries IRSA and BrasilAgro, exercising our preemptive rights.

Financial Highlights (In millions of Argentine Pesos) FY 2021 ended June 30, 2021

Income Statement 06/30/2021 06/30/2020 Agricultural Business Revenue 29,766 30,084 Agricultural Business Gross Profit 16,179 9,979 Urban Properties Revenues 10,114 16,731 Urban Properties Gross Profit 6,666 12,593 Consolidated Gross Profit 22,845 22,572 Consolidated Profit from Operations 10,140 67,508 (Loss) / Profit for the Period (24,502) 30,042





Attributable to:



Cresud's Shareholders (12,569) 5,901 Non-Controlling interest (11,933) 24,141





EPS (Basic) (23.84) 11.19 EPS (Diluted) (23.84) 10.88





Balance Sheet 06/30/2021 06/30/2020 Current Assets 69,981 346,997 Non-Current Assets 269,191 684,787 Total Assets 339,172 1,031,784 Current Liabilities 70,427 259,637 Non-Current Liabilities 162,852 588,672 Total Liabilities 233,279 848,309 Non-Controlling Interest 73,447 145,683 Shareholders' Equity 105,893 183,475

Cresud, leading Argentinean agricultural company with a growing presence in Latin American countries, cordially invites you to participate in its Fiscal Year 2021 Results Conference Call on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at 01:00 PM Eastern Time / 02:00 PM BA Time.

