CRESUD SACIFyA announces its results for the second quarter of Fiscal Year 2023 ended December 31, 2022
Feb 10, 2023, 08:01 ET
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ: CRESY, BYMA: CRES), leading Argentine agricultural company, announces today its results for the second quarter of FY 2023 ended December 31, 2022.
HIGHLIGHTS
- The net result for the first half of fiscal year 2023 showed a gain of ARS 19,237 million compared to a gain of ARS 74,081 million registered in the same period of 2022.
- Adjusted EBITDA for the first half of 2023 reached ARS 17,579 million, decreasing by 40.3% compared to the same period in 2022. Agribusiness adjusted EBITDA was ARS 4,754 million, 78.5% lower than the same period of 2022, mainly explained by lower productive results from the sugarcane activity in Brazil and lower farmland sales.
- The 2023 campaign is progressing with mixed conditions, sustained commodity prices, rising costs and climatic challenges in Argentina, where crop yields are being affected by a severe drought.
- During the quarter, our subsidiary Brasilagro sold a fraction of 1,965 hectares of its Rio Do Meio farm, in the State of Bahia, Brazil, for the sum of BRL 62.4 million and a fraction of 863 hectares of the "Morotí" farm located in the State of Boquerón, Paraguay, for an amount of USD 1.5 million.
- During the period, we continued with the share's buyback program, reaching approximately 1% of the share capital and increased our stake in IRSA. CRESUD' s direct and indirect holding in IRSA amounts to 56.7% to date.
- In November 2022, the Company made available to shareholders a cash dividend in the amount of ARS 3,100 million, equivalent to ARS/share 5.29 and ARS/ADS 52.86.
Financial Highlights
(In millions of Argentine Pesos)
6M FY 2023 ended December 31, 2022
|
Income Statement
|
12/31/2022
|
12/31/2021
|
Agricultural Business Revenue
|
36,905
|
48,794
|
Agricultural Business Gross Profit
|
5,584
|
15,393
|
Urban Properties Revenues
|
24,916
|
17,173
|
Urban Properties Gross Profit
|
20,587
|
13,534
|
Consolidated Gross Profit
|
25,748
|
28,524
|
Consolidated Result from Operations
|
(16,959)
|
66,126
|
Profit for the Period
|
19,237
|
74,081
|
Attributable to:
|
Cresud's Shareholders
|
10,574
|
41,310
|
Non-Controlling interest
|
8,663
|
32,771
|
EPS (Basic)
|
18.08
|
70.02
|
EPS (Diluted)
|
15.30
|
59.44
|
Balance Sheet
|
12/31/2022
|
06/30/2022
|
Current Assets
|
138,046
|
161,651
|
Non-Current Assets
|
575,557
|
595,514
|
Total Assets
|
713,603
|
757,165
|
Current Liabilities
|
137,508
|
211,142
|
Non-Current Liabilities
|
279,005
|
250,170
|
Total Liabilities
|
416,513
|
461,312
|
Non-Controlling Interest
|
172,593
|
178,103
|
Shareholders' Equity
|
297,090
|
295,853
The Company's market capitalization as of December 31, 2022, was approximately USD 396 million. (59,217,257 ADS with a price per ADS of USD 6.69)
Cresud, leading Argentinean agricultural company with a growing presence in Latin American countries, cordially invites you to participate in its second quarter of the FY 2023 Results Conference Call on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at 10:00 AM Eastern Time / 12:00 PM BA Time.
To access the Webinar:
https://irsacorp.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_dWGbz9GMScqh1q4YhqS71Q
Webinar ID: 895 0262 1386
Password: 001102
In addition, you can participate communicating to this numbers:
Argentina: +54 341 512 2188 or +54 343 414 5986 or +54 112 040 0447 or +54 115 983 6950
Israel: +972 2 376 4510 or +972 3 978 6688 or +972 2 376 4509
Brasil: +55 21 3958 7888 or +55 11 4632 2236 or +55 11 4632 2237 or +55 11 4680 6788 or +55 11 4700 9668
Estados Unidos: +1 386 347 5053 or +1 507 473 4847 or +1 564 217 2000 or +1 646 558 8656 or +1 646 931 3860 or +1 669 444 9171 or +1 669 900 9128 or +1 689 278 1000 or +1 719 359 4580 or +1 253 205 0468 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 305 224 1968 or +1 309 205 3325 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 360 209 5623
Chile: +56 41 256 0288 or +56 22 573 9304 or +56 22 573 9305 or +56 23 210 9066 or +56 232 938 848
Investor Relations Department.
https://www.cresud.com.ar/home-inversores.php?lng=en
Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A.
+5411 4323-7449
[email protected]
