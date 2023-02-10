CRESUD SACIFyA announces its results for the second quarter of Fiscal Year 2023 ended December 31, 2022

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ: CRESY, BYMA: CRES), leading Argentine agricultural company, announces today its results for the second quarter of FY 2023 ended December 31, 2022.

HIGHLIGHTS

The net result for the first half of fiscal year 2023 showed a gain of ARS 19,237 million compared to a gain of ARS 74,081 million registered in the same period of 2022.

compared to a gain of registered in the same period of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA for the first half of 2023 reached ARS 17,579 million , decreasing by 40.3% compared to the same period in 2022. Agribusiness adjusted EBITDA was ARS 4,754 million , 78.5% lower than the same period of 2022, mainly explained by lower productive results from the sugarcane activity in Brazil and lower farmland sales.

, decreasing by 40.3% compared to the same period in 2022. Agribusiness adjusted EBITDA was , 78.5% lower than the same period of 2022, mainly explained by lower productive results from the sugarcane activity in and lower farmland sales. The 2023 campaign is progressing with mixed conditions, sustained commodity prices, rising costs and climatic challenges in Argentina , where crop yields are being affected by a severe drought.

, where crop yields are being affected by a severe drought. During the quarter, our subsidiary Brasilagro sold a fraction of 1,965 hectares of its Rio Do Meio farm, in the State of Bahia, Brazil , for the sum of BRL 62.4 million and a fraction of 863 hectares of the "Morotí" farm located in the State of Boquerón, Paraguay , for an amount of USD 1.5 million .

, for the sum of and a fraction of 863 hectares of the "Morotí" farm located in the State of Boquerón, , for an amount of . During the period, we continued with the share's buyback program, reaching approximately 1% of the share capital and increased our stake in IRSA. CRESUD' s direct and indirect holding in IRSA amounts to 56.7% to date.

In November 2022 , the Company made available to shareholders a cash dividend in the amount of ARS 3,100 million , equivalent to ARS/share 5.29 and ARS/ADS 52.86.

Financial Highlights

(In millions of Argentine Pesos)

6M FY 2023 ended December 31, 2022

Income Statement 12/31/2022 12/31/2021 Agricultural Business Revenue 36,905 48,794 Agricultural Business Gross Profit 5,584 15,393 Urban Properties Revenues 24,916 17,173 Urban Properties Gross Profit 20,587 13,534 Consolidated Gross Profit 25,748 28,524 Consolidated Result from Operations (16,959) 66,126 Profit for the Period 19,237 74,081





Attributable to:



Cresud's Shareholders 10,574 41,310 Non-Controlling interest 8,663 32,771





EPS (Basic) 18.08 70.02 EPS (Diluted) 15.30 59.44





Balance Sheet 12/31/2022 06/30/2022 Current Assets 138,046 161,651 Non-Current Assets 575,557 595,514 Total Assets 713,603 757,165 Current Liabilities 137,508 211,142 Non-Current Liabilities 279,005 250,170 Total Liabilities 416,513 461,312 Non-Controlling Interest 172,593 178,103 Shareholders' Equity 297,090 295,853

The Company's market capitalization as of December 31, 2022, was approximately USD 396 million. (59,217,257 ADS with a price per ADS of USD 6.69)

Cresud, leading Argentinean agricultural company with a growing presence in Latin American countries, cordially invites you to participate in its second quarter of the FY 2023 Results Conference Call on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at 10:00 AM Eastern Time / 12:00 PM BA Time.

To access the Webinar:

https://irsacorp.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_dWGbz9GMScqh1q4YhqS71Q

Webinar ID: 895 0262 1386

Password: 001102

In addition, you can participate communicating to this numbers:

Argentina: +54 341 512 2188

Israel: +972 2 376 4510

Brasil: +55 21 3958 7888

Estados Unidos: +1 386 347 5053

Chile: +56 41 256 0288

