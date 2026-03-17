Crexi Announces 2026 Platinum Award Winners, Honoring Over 1,000 Top Users Across Platform

LOS ANGELES, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crexi, a leading commercial real estate data platform and marketplace, today announced the winners of the Crexi Platinum Awards, celebrating over 1,000 standout professionals who are driving success and making an impact through the Crexi platform. The awards celebrate exceptional engagement and performance across three user categories: PRO, Intelligence and Auction – free and paid.

The Crexi Platinum Awards recognize the professionals who consistently leverage the platform to drive meaningful outcomes across the commercial real estate lifecycle. Winners represent a broad cross-section of the commercial real estate industry, from individual professionals and small teams to enterprise organizations across markets and asset classes.

"The Crexi Awards honor the extraordinary community that fuels our platform and the innovators and dealmakers who are shaping the future of commercial real estate," said Michael DeGiorgio, CEO of Crexi. "Our 'Built For You' philosophy is grounded in the belief that our users' success is our success, reflected in the professionals who harness Crexi to uncover opportunities, forge strategic partnerships, and drive deals forward in an increasingly digital CRE landscape."

The 2026 Platinum Awards were designed to provide a holistic snapshot of engagement and achievement across the Crexi platform, recognizing the super users, professionals who leverage Crexi to uncover opportunities, build strong partnerships and advance their deals with purpose and efficiency. The following figures reflect the collective activity of this year's winners on the Crexi platform in 2025, spanning all 50 states:

Closed approximately $84 billion in total transaction value

Completed 46,438 deals

Leased more than 232 million square feet across 19,830 spaces

This award program reflects Crexi's Built for You philosophy and its commitment to expanding access and fostering connections across the CRE industry. By recognizing both free and paid users, the awards reinforce that success on Crexi is not determined by company size, specialty or business model. The Platinum Awards highlight what is possible when professionals fully leverage technology to streamline workflows, uncover opportunities and accelerate deal velocity across the transaction lifecycle.

Looking ahead, Crexi will continue investing in platform innovation throughout 2026, including advancements in data intelligence, workflow automation and integrated transaction tools designed to further enhance how commercial real estate professionals source opportunities, make decisions and execute deals.

The core selection process was led by Crexi's Data team to ensure fairness and consistency, with insights and guidance from the Sales and Customer Success teams, reinforcing a transparent and data-driven approach to recognizing user achievement.

To view the full list of 2026 Crexi Platinum Award winners, visit: https://www.crexi.com/platinum/awards.

For further information, please contact:

Allyse Sanchez, [email protected]

About Crexi

Crexi is reimagining commercial real estate with an AI-powered platform built to deliver smarter, more efficient solutions at every stage of the deal lifecycle. From real-time data and market insights with Crexi Intelligence, to targeted property marketing and seamless deal management through Crexi PRO, and a transparent, time-bound bidding experience with Crexi Auction— Crexi enables users to evaluate opportunities, maximize exposure, and close with speed and confidence. To date, Crexi has subsidized over $2.74 trillion in property value, 26 billion square feet listed, and supports a growing community of more than 23 million yearly users.

SOURCE Crexi