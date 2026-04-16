Crexi Auction Q1 2026 Results Show 173% YoY Growth as Hospitality Leads Platform Activity

MARINA DEL REY, Calif., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crexi, a leading commercial real estate data platform and marketplace, today announced its Crexi Auction Q1 2026 auction results, revealing significant year-over-year growth, robust transaction volume, and continued momentum in auction-based sales, particularly across hospitality and retail assets.

Q1 featured 6 auction events with significant activity across hospitality, retail, industrial, office and land asset classes. Properties averaged 11 bidders per property, demonstrating sustained buyer demand, while an average listing-to-close time of 77 days underscores the efficiency of the auction-driven process. Hospitality led the quarter, though activity spanned multifamily, retail, industrial, office and land assets.

"Our Q1 performance reflects both the growing adoption of auction-based sales and the strength of buyer demand when assets are priced and positioned effectively," said Sonya Bokano, vice president of transactions at Crexi. "We're seeing strong buyer conviction, particularly in assets with clear repositioning or recovery potential, alongside growing interest from institutional sellers. As we move into Q2, we expect increased activity across retail and multifamily assets, where auctions continue to offer a compelling path to price discovery and efficient execution."

Q1 2026 Performance Highlights:

Strong Growth Across the Board: 98 properties listed across 6 auction events, totaling $130 million in closed transactions.

98 properties listed across 6 auction events, totaling $130 million in closed transactions. Expanding Adoption: 173% year-over-year growth in transactions, with assets brought to auction up 131% and sold volume increasing 165%, signaling expanding market adoption, increased platform utilization and early indicators of broad market recovery.

173% year-over-year growth in transactions, with assets brought to auction up 131% and sold volume increasing 165%, signaling expanding market adoption, increased platform utilization and early indicators of broad market recovery. High Buyer Engagement: Auctions averaged 11 bidders per property, with several assets attracting more than 30+ bids, including one hospitality asset with 63 bids.

Auctions averaged 11 bidders per property, with several assets attracting more than 30+ bids, including one hospitality asset with 63 bids. Efficient Execution: Average list-to-close timelines remained tight at 77 days, reinforcing the platform's ability to accelerate transactions.

Hospitality emerged as the standout asset class in Q1, accounting for 72% of total volume sold and achieving an 80% sell-through rate. The sector also generated the highest bidding intensity, averaging 21.1 bids per deal, as buyers pursued assets with clear operational upside and recovery potential.

Institutional sellers played a major role in Q1 performance, accounting for more than 77% of total volume sold and achieving a 72.7% sell-through rate. Buyer behavior also evolved, with investors showing increased willingness to pursue both stabilized and value-add opportunities, including vacant assets, provided pricing and upside potential aligned.

Notable transactions during the quarter included the sale of Piney Shores Resorts – Lakefront Presidential ($8.16M), among other recently closed deals, underscore the platform's strength in managing complex, non-core assets such as healthcare campuses, resort properties, and receiver-led multifamily portfolios.

In addition to hospitality assets, retail is one of Crexi Auction's most established verticals, with strong historical performance across both stabilized, income-producing properties and vacant or value-add opportunities. To date, 728 retail assets have been brought to auction, generating $441 million in total transaction volume. The Crexi Auction platform consistently drives competitive outcomes across the full risk spectrum, from net lease assets with credit tenancy to repositioning opportunities, demonstrates its effectiveness in serving diverse seller objectives and buyer strategies.

Since its launch in 2019, Crexi Auction has supported billions in assets and generated significant buyer demand across property types, establishing itself as a trusted solution for sellers navigating an evolving market landscape.

For more information on upcoming auction opportunities, visit www.crexi.com/auctions.

For further information, please contact:

Allyse Sanchez, [email protected]

About Crexi

Crexi is reimagining commercial real estate with an AI-powered platform built to deliver smarter, more efficient solutions at every stage of the deal lifecycle. From real-time data and market insights with Crexi Intelligence, to targeted property marketing and seamless deal management through Crexi PRO, and a transparent, time-bound bidding experience with Crexi Auction— Crexi enables users to evaluate opportunities, maximize exposure, and close with speed and confidence. To date, Crexi has subsidized over $2.74 trillion in property value, 26 billion square feet listed, and supports a growing community of more than 23 million yearly users.

SOURCE Crexi