Crexi Expands Crexi AI Capabilities to Help CRE Professionals Work Faster and Close Deals More Efficiently

The latest AI enhancements streamline workflows across research, market analysis and

transaction execution

LOS ANGELES, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crexi, a leading commercial real estate data platform and marketplace, today unveiled Crexi AI, a suite of embedded AI capabilities built on the Crexi network operating system, each designed to support a specific stage of deal preparation. Crexi also announced the public launch of Crexi Create, available May 18, 2026.

Crexi AI brings these capabilities together inside the platform, embedding intelligence directly into the deal workflow so users can move seamlessly through every stage of a transaction without switching systems or losing context. Unlike AI tools built on generic or aggregated third-party data, Crexi AI's outputs are rooted in proprietary transaction data generated by real activity on the platform, spanning verified listings, buyer engagement signals, ownership records and deal history. By unifying these activities in one place, Crexi AI streamlines preparation work and strengthens the connection between data, insights and execution across the deal cycle.

According to JLL's Global Real Estate Technology Survey, 92% of CRE organizations are piloting or planning AI initiatives, yet only 5% have achieved their AI program goals. The reason is structural: existing tools automate discrete tasks without connecting the end-to-end workflow, and they run on generic data rather than the verified transaction intelligence that CRE decisions require.

"We built Crexi to democratize commercial real estate, and that means providing access to the best tools in the industry," said Michael DeGiorgio, Founder and CEO of Crexi. "Crexi AI handles the preparation work that slows deals down and gives professionals more time to do what drives revenue: building relationships, winning business, and closing deals. Every broker, investor, and operator on the Crexi network can now move faster, operate smarter, and compete at the highest level."

About Crexi AI

Crexi AI is a set of purpose-built capabilities embedded across the Crexi network operating system, each designed to support a specific stage of deal preparation. These tools are integrated directly into the platform where professionals already list, research and transact, allowing outputs to be grounded in proprietary Crexi transaction data rather than relying on generalized third-party models. Crexi's AI capabilities are available to Crexi Pro and Crexi Intelligence subscribers. Build/Edit is available to all users.

A sampling of current Crexi AI offerings include:

Crexi Create (AI Offering Memorandum & Document Creation) : Upload financials, leases, rent rolls or a property address, and Crexi Create generates a structured, editable OM draft in minutes. The platform enriches professionals' existing data with Crexi marketplace data and web sources to fill gaps and improve accuracy. What previously required days of document review and writing from scratch now takes minutes, anchored in data professionals can stand behind.

: Upload financials, leases, rent rolls or a property address, and Crexi Create generates a structured, editable OM draft in minutes. The platform enriches professionals' existing data with Crexi marketplace data and web sources to fill gaps and improve accuracy. What previously required days of document review and writing from scratch now takes minutes, anchored in data professionals can stand behind. Crexi Build/Edit (AI-Powered Listing Creation) : Brokers upload an existing brochure or OM and the platform automatically extracts property details, images, and descriptions to generate a structured listing for review. Completeness scoring, a listing optimization tool, draws on verified transaction and listing data from the Crexi network to surface the data points most likely to improve search visibility and drive qualified inquiries, not just fill fields. Listings that once took hours to build manually are ready in under ten minutes.

: Brokers upload an existing brochure or OM and the platform automatically extracts property details, images, and descriptions to generate a structured listing for review. Completeness scoring, a listing optimization tool, draws on verified transaction and listing data from the Crexi network to surface the data points most likely to improve search visibility and drive qualified inquiries, not just fill fields. Listings that once took hours to build manually are ready in under ten minutes. Bulk Data Enrichment (Property Intelligence at Scale) : Upload large address lists and instantly receive verified ownership details, contact information, property attributes, and transaction history across hundreds of properties. The result is prospecting and property intelligence that professionals can act on immediately, without the manual verification step that typically follows bulk data pulls from outside sources.

: Upload large address lists and instantly receive verified ownership details, contact information, property attributes, and transaction history across hundreds of properties. The result is prospecting and property intelligence that professionals can act on immediately, without the manual verification step that typically follows bulk data pulls from outside sources. Crexi Market Analytics (AI Market Intelligence & Reporting) : Generate comprehensive market reports in minutes by combining Crexi's proprietary data with third-party sources. Reports are editable within and exportable for presentations. Market analysis that once took hours is now ready before the competition.

: Generate comprehensive market reports in minutes by combining Crexi's proprietary data with third-party sources. Reports are editable within and exportable for presentations. Market analysis that once took hours is now ready before the competition. Crexi Vault (AI Document Processing): An AI-powered solution that automatically identifies and extracts more than 24 key data points from OMs, converting them into structured and searchable records. Supplemental documents like rent rolls, leases and financials can be attached to each record. Because extracted data is enriched with Crexi's marketplace data, professionals are not just saving time on manual entry but are building a deal database that compounds in value across every transaction that follows. Crexi Vault can cut underwriting and comp work from 30 minutes to approximately 2 minutes per document.

Crexi AI does not replace the expertise and relationships that close deals. Inside the Crexi network, a property processed in Crexi Vault becomes enriched with supporting data through Bulk Data Enrichment, feeds into market analysis in Crexi Market Analytics and arrives as a polished OM in Crexi Create, without leaving the platform or re-entering data points.

Why It Matters

Because Crexi AI outputs are built on current transaction data generated by activity on the Crexi network rather than aggregated third-party feeds, CRE professionals can receive intelligence that allows them to make smarter, faster decisions.

Crexi AI's products share a common architecture designed for workflow coherence with each step feeding into the next. Early adoption data shows that users engaging with Crexi AI demonstrate 3x deeper platform usage and 40% higher retention, reflecting the compounding value of connected intelligence versus point solutions.

According to Deloitte's 2026 Commercial Real Estate Outlook, nearly 75% of CRE leaders plan to increase their investment levels over the next 12-18 months. As a result, the ability to act quickly and confidently has become a defining competitive advantage across the industry.

The unveiling of Crexi AI also advances Crexi's strategic vision of Abundant Intelligence: using AI not to replace the relationship-driven expertise of CRE professionals, but to expand what they can do with it. By reducing the friction that limits market participation, the Crexi operating system enables CRE professionals to operate at unprecedented scale without sacrificing the judgment and relationships that close deals.

ICSC Las Vegas

Crexi will be demoing its latest AI-powered solutions alongside its full platform, Crexi PRO, Crexi Intelligence and Crexi Auction, at ICSC Las Vegas 2026, Booth #2825G, May 18–19. Attendees can schedule demonstrations at crexi.com/icsc.

For further information, please contact:

Allyse Sanchez, [email protected]

About Crexi

Crexi is reimagining commercial real estate with an AI-powered platform built to deliver smarter, more efficient solutions at every stage of the deal lifecycle. From real-time data and market insights with Crexi Intelligence, to targeted property marketing and seamless deal management through Crexi PRO, and a transparent, time-bound bidding experience with Crexi Auction — Crexi enables users to evaluate opportunities, maximize exposure, and close with speed and confidence. To date, Crexi has supported over $2.74 trillion in property value, 26 billion square feet listed, and serves a growing community of more than 23 million yearly users. Learn more at crexi.com.

SOURCE Crexi