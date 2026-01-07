Crexi Continues to Expand C-Suite with Appointment of David Lee as Chief Revenue Officer

Appointment follows recent leadership additions of Sandra Carvalho as Chief Marketing Officer and Adam Greenberg as General Counsel as the company elevates its executive team

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crexi, a leading commercial real estate data platform and marketplace, today announced the appointment of David Lee as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). In his new role, Lee will focus on scaling Crexi's revenue by expanding marketplace monetization, accelerating enterprise and strategic partnerships, and building predictable, sustainable revenue as the company continues to grow.

"The past ten years have been profound for Crexi, and adding David as Chief Revenue Officer caps off a transformative year of executive team expansion for Crexi," said Michael DeGiorgio, Founder and CEO of Crexi. "Along with our other recent leadership hires, we now have the depth and expertise needed to execute on our ambitious growth strategy. This strengthened team positions us to scale our platform, expand our market presence, and continue transforming commercial real estate."

Lee is an accomplished enterprise sales and commercial executive with over 20 years of leadership experience spanning global technology companies and market-leading SaaS organizations. Throughout his career, he has held senior operating roles in both large, complex enterprises and scale-up environments, focusing on modernizing revenue strategies, building high-performing leadership teams, and driving sustainable, capital-efficient value creation. He has also been recognized for his leadership excellence, earning the TLC Lions' 2025 Human Leader of the Year award.

Most recently, Lee served as Chief Sales Officer at SnapLogic, where he led global sales and partner teams, strengthening overall performance, accelerating partner-led momentum, supporting the launch of AI-driven products, and expanding the company's international footprint. Prior to SnapLogic, he held key roles at Confluent, scaling the company's indirect and channel strategy during a period of rapid cloud adoption, and spent a decade at both Microsoft and Oracle & Siebel Systems, leading large, complex sales organizations across the United States and international markets. Across all of his roles, Lee has consistently built and scaled high-performing teams, emphasizing sustainable impact and talent development.

"Crexi has spent a decade building something truly innovative; a platform that's become essential infrastructure for commercial real estate," said David Lee, Chief Revenue Officer at Crexi. "The opportunity ahead is extraordinary, and I'm thrilled to help accelerate our growth, deepen our market leadership, and unlock new value for the CRE community."

Lee is the latest addition to Crexi's expanding c-suite, joining General Counsel Adam Greenberg and Chief Marketing Officer Sandra Carvalho, who both came aboard in the past year. This strategic team build reflects the company's evolution from startup disruptor to industry leader and its readiness to accelerate growth, expand market share, and continue redefining how commercial real estate professionals transact.

