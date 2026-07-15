Creyos Cognitive Assessments Featured in Two Studies at AAIC 2026

New research presented at the world's largest Alzheimer's conference shows digital cognitive testing catching dementia earlier in the clinic — and tracking brain health in firefighters exposed to years of bushfire smoke

TORONTO, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Creyos, a leader in digital cognitive and behavioral health assessment, today announced its technology is featured in two poster presentations at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC) 2026, the world's largest scientific meeting dedicated to dementia research. One study uses the Creyos platform to catch cognitive impairment earlier in clinical settings; the other uses it to track how years of bushfire smoke exposure may affect the brains of rural firefighters. Together, they show the same underlying technology answering two very different questions about brain health.

Cognitive health is shaped by factors that span clinical practice, genetics, lifestyle, and environment, yet the tools available to measure it have not kept pace. In clinical settings, traditional screening instruments carry well-documented limitations, including ceiling effects, cultural bias, and the requirement for trained administrators. In research settings, investigators studying population-level threats to brain health need measurement tools scalable enough to deploy across thousands of participants in geographically dispersed settings. The research presented at AAIC 2026 demonstrates how the Creyos platform is closing that gap, supporting dementia screening validation in one study and large-scale environmental health research in another.

"Both of these studies are really asking the same question in different settings: is there measurable, cognitive impairment here, and can we catch it?" said Adrian Owen, Professor of Cognitive Neuroscience and Imaging at the University of Western Ontario and Chief Scientific Officer at Creyos, co-author of one of the featured AAIC posters. "Cognitive impairment doesn't confine itself to a single setting — it shows up wherever the underlying biology is under strain, and you need an instrument that can recognize it no matter where it turns up. Creyos is used across a wide range of studies because of the science and data that's underpinning the assessments: normative data built over decades, across nearly one-hundred thousand people, spanning ages, languages, geographies, and health conditions. That's what enables the same assessment deployed in a memory clinic to also deliver consistent results when taken at home or in a community health outreach setting."

Highlights from AAIC 2026 presentations:

1. Advancing Earlier Detection of Cognitive Impairment Western University — Adrian Owen, PhD, OBE, FRS, FRSC, FCAHS

The Creyos Dementia Protocol (CDP) is a longitudinal study extending previously published findings in the Journal of Alzheimer's Disease, which validated the Creyos screener in a clinical sample. CDP takes the next step, applying the screener across the full dementia continuum at population scale. The screener combines two Creyos tasks measuring visuospatial working memory and attention with a machine learning model trained on data from thousands of individuals. In the published validation, it achieved 100% sensitivity identifying 14 patients with clinically diagnosed Alzheimer's disease, and 86% specificity in a case-matched control sample — correctly flagging one Alzheimer's patient who had scored above the standard MMSE impairment threshold. The screener also isolated dementia-related impairment from cognitive effects driven by other health conditions. CDP will track 400 participants across four stages of cognitive decline over 12 months. Those interested in participating in the ongoing study can enroll today.

2. Investigating Environmental Influences on Brain Health QIMR Berghofer — Michelle Lupton, PhD

The R-FIRE study (Rural Firefighter Investigation of Risk & Exposure) is investigating the neurological impact of chronic bushfire smoke exposure in more than 1,800 Australian rural firefighters, using the Creyos platform as part of its cognitive assessment battery. Longer, more intense bushfire seasons mean more firefighters absorbing repeated, heavy smoke exposure — and the fine particulate matter in that smoke is small enough to cross into the bloodstream and reach the brain. R-FIRE is designed to find out whether that exposure carries measurable cognitive risk. Participants complete Creyos assessments alongside health and exposure surveys, and a subset at the extremes of the exposure distribution will provide blood samples for biomarker analysis, including markers associated with Alzheimer's pathology. R-FIRE builds on the Prospective Imaging Study of Aging (PISA), one of the world's largest cohorts focused on early Alzheimer's detection, which previously validated Creyos for online cognitive testing in adults aged 42 to 75.

To learn more about Creyos, visit https://creyos.com/.

About Creyos

Creyos, formerly Cambridge Brain Sciences, is redefining how brain health is assessed. Founded by neuroscientist Professor Adrian Owen, PhD, OBE, FRS, FRSC, FCAHS, the platform is built on three decades of research and one of the world's largest cognitive datasets, applying machine learning to digital cognitive assessment long before AI became mainstream. Designed as a clinical decision support tool, Creyos combines validated online cognitive tasks with digitized behavioral health questionnaires to give healthcare professionals and researchers objective, scalable insight for clinical decision-making and care. The FDA Class II-registered platform has been used in over 400 peer-reviewed studies and is trusted by tens of thousands of clinicians and some of the largest health systems and organizations across North America. Visit www.creyos.com to learn more.

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