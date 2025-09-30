Creyos Recognized as Quarterfinalist for the 2025 Digital Health Hub Foundation: Digital Health Awards

TORONTO, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Creyos , the digital platform reshaping brain health assessment in clinical care, is thrilled to announce its selection as a quarterfinalist for the prestigious 2025 Digital Health Hub Foundation: Digital Health Awards. Creyos was chosen as a quarterfinalist for the Best in Class, Wellness and Prevention category.

This recognition highlights the company's dedication to providing condition-specific digital cognitive assessments that deliver actionable insights, promote early intervention, and enable evidence-based clinical decisions for various cognitive and behavioral health conditions, including dementia, concussion, ADHD, and more. The Digital Health Hub Awards celebrate organizations that demonstrate excellence in leveraging digital advancements to enhance healthcare services and patient outcomes. As a quarterfinalist, Creyos stands out for its commitment to support healthcare providers in assessing patient brain health with accuracy, efficiency, and ease so they can intervene sooner, deliver more precise care, and ultimately improve patient outcomes.

This recognition highlights Creyos for its significant contributions to advancing sensitive cognitive testing and applying artificial intelligence to validated cognitive tasks, benchmarking results against one of the world's largest normative datasets. The Digital Health Hub Foundation Awards honor organizations making strides in improving healthcare speed, efficiency and equity with their digital innovations. Being named a quarterfinalist reflects Creyos' commitment to driving meaningful change in the healthcare landscape.

"Being named a Digital Health Awards quarterfinalist affirms our commitment to empowering clinicians with accurate, scientifically validated brain health insights that improve care," says Marc Lipton, Chief Executive Officer of Creyos. "Patients and physicians deserve access to brain health measurements that are simple, rigorous, and scalable. The Creyos platform brings lab-grade cognitive science into practical tools designed to work within a busy provider's daily workflow."

Out of a substantial pool of over 1,800 submissions, only the most promising 16 quarterfinalists per category, per track have advanced to this stage.

"The 2025 Awards have once again raised the bar, drawing an unprecedented range of global submissions that highlight the rapid evolution of AI and impact of digital health. Congratulations to all of our quarterfinalists for pushing the boundaries of what's possible and driving meaningful change in healthcare," said Mark H. Goldstein, Chairman of the Digital Health Hub Foundation.

Finalists will be announced October 4, 2025.

Creyos will showcase Care Planning at HLTH 2025 in Las Vegas (October 19-22), a new platform that helps primary care providers support the full cognitive care continuum, from early detection through ongoing management. Healthcare organizations can see it in action at booth #2121 , where the Creyos team will demo the full workflow and discuss implementation. Organizations interested in a personalized demo can reach out to [email protected] to schedule a time.

To learn more about Creyos, visit https://creyos.com .

About Digital Health Hub Foundation:

Our mission is to help the world's next best innovative healthcare companies scale and grow. Founded in 2017, on the campus of UCSF in San Francisco, our now 30,000 member community consists of thousands of early-to late-stage healthcare companies and highly qualified healthcare industry providers, payors, experts, mentors, investors, clinicians and researchers who participate in our annual awards ceremony where we bring together the industry to honor and validate the best of the best and celebrate the technological advances in healthcare and the impact it has.

About Creyos

Creyos, formerly known as Cambridge Brain Sciences, is a pioneering healthcare technology company dedicated to transforming how healthcare providers assess and manage patient brain health. Supporting clinicians and health systems worldwide, the Creyos platform includes objective online tasks, digital behavioral health screeners, and condition-specific assessments that deliver actionable insights, promote early intervention, and enable evidence-based clinical decisions for various cognitive and behavioral health conditions, including dementia, ADHD, depression, anxiety, and others. Backed by 30 years of research and a normative database of over 85,000 participants, the FDA-registered Creyos platform has been published in over 400 peer reviewed studies and is recognized as a scientifically-validated solution for measuring and monitoring patient brain health. For more information about Creyos visit www.creyos.com .

Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Creyos