CRH, Carvana and Comfort Systems USA Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600
Dec 05, 2025, 17:49 ET
NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI") will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, December 22, to coincide with the quarterly rebalance. The changes ensure that each index is more representative of its market capitalization range. The companies being removed from the S&P SmallCap 600 are no longer representative of the small-cap market space.
Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:
|
Effective Date
|
Index Name
|
Action
|
Company Name
|
Ticker
|
GICS Sector
|
Dec 22, 2025
|
S&P 500
|
Addition
|
CRH
|
CRH
|
Materials
|
Dec 22, 2025
|
S&P 500
|
Addition
|
Carvana
|
CVNA
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
Dec 22, 2025
|
S&P 500
|
Addition
|
Comfort Systems USA
|
FIX
|
Industrials
|
Dec 22, 2025
|
S&P 500
|
Deletion
|
LKQ
|
LKQ
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
Dec 22, 2025
|
S&P 500
|
Deletion
|
Solstice Advanced Materials
|
SOLS
|
Materials
|
Dec 22, 2025
|
S&P 500
|
Deletion
|
Mohawk Industries
|
MHK
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
Dec 22, 2025
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Addition
|
UL Solutions
|
ULS
|
Industrials
|
Dec 22, 2025
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Addition
|
PINS
|
Communication Services
|
Dec 22, 2025
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Addition
|
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding
|
BAH
|
Industrials
|
Dec 22, 2025
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Addition
|
SPX Technologies
|
SPXC
|
Industrials
|
Dec 22, 2025
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Addition
|
Dycom Industries
|
DY
|
Industrials
|
Dec 22, 2025
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Addition
|
Borgwarner
|
BWA
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
Dec 22, 2025
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Addition
|
Hecla Mining Co
|
HL
|
Materials
|
Dec 22, 2025
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Deletion
|
Comfort Systems USA
|
FIX
|
Industrials
|
Dec 22, 2025
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Deletion
|
Under Armour A
|
UAA
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
Dec 22, 2025
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Deletion
|
Under Armour C
|
UA
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
Dec 22, 2025
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Deletion
|
Power Integrations
|
POWI
|
Information Technology
|
Dec 22, 2025
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Deletion
|
Perrigo Company
|
PRGO
|
Health Care
|
Dec 22, 2025
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Deletion
|
Iridium Communications
|
IRDM
|
Communication Services
|
Dec 22, 2025
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Deletion
|
Marriott Vacations Worldwide
|
VAC
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
Dec 22, 2025
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Deletion
|
Insperity
|
NSP
|
Industrials
|
Dec 22, 2025
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
Primoris Services
|
PRIM
|
Industrials
|
Dec 22, 2025
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
Casella Waste Systems
|
CWST
|
Industrials
|
Dec 22, 2025
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
Indivior
|
INDV
|
Health Care
|
Dec 22, 2025
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
Hawaiian Electric Industries
|
HE
|
Utilities
|
Dec 22, 2025
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
LKQ
|
LKQ
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
Dec 22, 2025
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
Solstice Advanced Materials
|
SOLS
|
Materials
|
Dec 22, 2025
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
Mohawk Industries
|
MHK
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
Dec 22, 2025
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
Under Armour A
|
UAA
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
Dec 22, 2025
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
Under Armour C
|
UA
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
Dec 22, 2025
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
Power Integrations
|
POWI
|
Information Technology
|
Dec 22, 2025
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
Perrigo Company
|
PRGO
|
Health Care
|
Dec 22, 2025
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
Iridium Communications
|
IRDM
|
Communication Services
|
Dec 22, 2025
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
Marriott Vacations Worldwide
|
VAC
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
Dec 22, 2025
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
Insperity
|
NSP
|
Industrials
|
Dec 22, 2025
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
SPX Technologies
|
SPXC
|
Industrials
|
Dec 22, 2025
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
Dycom Industries
|
DY
|
Industrials
|
Dec 22, 2025
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
Borgwarner
|
BWA
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
Dec 22, 2025
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
Hecla Mining Co
|
HL
|
Materials
|
Dec 22, 2025
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
Ready Capital
|
RC
|
Financials
|
Dec 22, 2025
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
SITE Centers
|
SITC
|
Real Estate
|
Dec 22, 2025
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
Thryv Holdings
|
THRY
|
Communication Services
|
Dec 22, 2025
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
Helen of Troy
|
HELE
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
Dec 22, 2025
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
AdvanSix
|
ASIX
|
Materials
|
Dec 22, 2025
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
Sturm Ruger & Co
|
RGR
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
Dec 22, 2025
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
MGP Ingredients
|
MGPI
|
Consumer Staples
|
Dec 22, 2025
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
Ceva
|
CEVA
|
Information Technology
|
Dec 22, 2025
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
Shoe Carnival
|
SCVL
|
Consumer Discretionary
