CRH, Carvana and Comfort Systems USA Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI") will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, December 22, to coincide with the quarterly rebalance. The changes ensure that each index is more representative of its market capitalization range. The companies being removed from the S&P SmallCap 600 are no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date Index Name Action Company Name Ticker GICS Sector Dec 22, 2025 S&P 500 Addition CRH CRH Materials Dec 22, 2025 S&P 500 Addition Carvana CVNA Consumer Discretionary Dec 22, 2025 S&P 500 Addition Comfort Systems USA FIX Industrials Dec 22, 2025 S&P 500 Deletion LKQ LKQ Consumer Discretionary Dec 22, 2025 S&P 500 Deletion Solstice Advanced Materials SOLS Materials Dec 22, 2025 S&P 500 Deletion Mohawk Industries MHK Consumer Discretionary Dec 22, 2025 S&P MidCap 400 Addition UL Solutions ULS Industrials Dec 22, 2025 S&P MidCap 400 Addition Pinterest PINS Communication Services Dec 22, 2025 S&P MidCap 400 Addition Booz Allen Hamilton Holding BAH Industrials Dec 22, 2025 S&P MidCap 400 Addition SPX Technologies SPXC Industrials Dec 22, 2025 S&P MidCap 400 Addition Dycom Industries DY Industrials Dec 22, 2025 S&P MidCap 400 Addition Borgwarner BWA Consumer Discretionary Dec 22, 2025 S&P MidCap 400 Addition Hecla Mining Co HL Materials Dec 22, 2025 S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Comfort Systems USA FIX Industrials Dec 22, 2025 S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Under Armour A UAA Consumer Discretionary Dec 22, 2025 S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Under Armour C UA Consumer Discretionary Dec 22, 2025 S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Power Integrations POWI Information Technology Dec 22, 2025 S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Perrigo Company PRGO Health Care Dec 22, 2025 S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Iridium Communications IRDM Communication Services Dec 22, 2025 S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Marriott Vacations Worldwide VAC Consumer Discretionary Dec 22, 2025 S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Insperity NSP Industrials Dec 22, 2025 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Primoris Services PRIM Industrials Dec 22, 2025 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Casella Waste Systems CWST Industrials Dec 22, 2025 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Indivior INDV Health Care Dec 22, 2025 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Hawaiian Electric Industries HE Utilities Dec 22, 2025 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition LKQ LKQ Consumer Discretionary Dec 22, 2025 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Solstice Advanced Materials SOLS Materials Dec 22, 2025 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Mohawk Industries MHK Consumer Discretionary Dec 22, 2025 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Under Armour A UAA Consumer Discretionary Dec 22, 2025 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Under Armour C UA Consumer Discretionary Dec 22, 2025 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Power Integrations POWI Information Technology Dec 22, 2025 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Perrigo Company PRGO Health Care Dec 22, 2025 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Iridium Communications IRDM Communication Services Dec 22, 2025 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Marriott Vacations Worldwide VAC Consumer Discretionary Dec 22, 2025 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Insperity NSP Industrials Dec 22, 2025 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion SPX Technologies SPXC Industrials Dec 22, 2025 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Dycom Industries DY Industrials Dec 22, 2025 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Borgwarner BWA Consumer Discretionary Dec 22, 2025 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Hecla Mining Co HL Materials Dec 22, 2025 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Ready Capital RC Financials Dec 22, 2025 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion SITE Centers SITC Real Estate Dec 22, 2025 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Thryv Holdings THRY Communication Services Dec 22, 2025 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Helen of Troy HELE Consumer Discretionary Dec 22, 2025 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion AdvanSix ASIX Materials Dec 22, 2025 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Sturm Ruger & Co RGR Consumer Discretionary Dec 22, 2025 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion MGP Ingredients MGPI Consumer Staples Dec 22, 2025 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Ceva CEVA Information Technology Dec 22, 2025 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Shoe Carnival SCVL Consumer Discretionary

