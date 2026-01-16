StandardAero Set to Join S&P MidCap 400

S&P Dow Jones Indices

Jan 16, 2026, 18:26 ET

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- StandardAero Inc. (NYSE: SARO) will replace Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (NASD: FYBR) in the S&P MidCap 400 effective prior to the opening of trading on Thursday, January 22. S&P 500 & S&P 100 constituent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) is acquiring Frontier Communications Parent in a deal expected to close soon pending final conditions.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name      

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

Jan 22, 2026

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

StandardAero

SARO

Industrials

Jan 22, 2026

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Frontier Communications Parent

FYBR

Communication Services

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com/spdji/en/.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
[email protected]

Media Inquiries
[email protected]

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

