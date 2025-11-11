CRIS LACY NAMED CHAIR & PRESIDENT OF NEWLY REBRANDED WARNER RECORDS NASHVILLE

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In the latest move in the expansion of the Warner Records Group, Cris Lacy has been named Chair & President of the newly rebranded Warner Records Nashville, formerly known as Warner Music Nashville. In this post, she reports to Warner Records Group CEO & Co-Chairman Aaron Bay-Schuck and COO & Co-Chairman Tom Corson.

Former Warner Music Nashville Co-Chair & Co-President Gregg Nadel will be taking on a new leadership role within Warner Music Group, with details to be announced shortly.

Cris Lacy

Lacy's appointment comes as the company continues to build a unified global structure that crosses genres and geographies. With the establishment of Warner Records Nashville, the label's activities will be more closely aligned with the Warner Records Group team to support and ignite country music's cultural resonance and global potential. Widely admired across the industry, Lacy is a 20-year veteran of Warner Music Nashville's operations, having climbed the A&R ranks before being named co-head of the division three years ago.

Warner Music Nashville first came under the Warner Records umbrella in September 2024. Coinciding with the new name change, a new Warner Records Nashville logo has been revealed, in keeping with the design language of the new Warner Records logo first introduced in 2019.

Aaron Bay-Schuck and Tom Corson said: "This rebrand marks an exciting new era for our flagship Nashville label — one that builds on everything that already makes it so special, guided by Cris' extraordinary leadership. Her passion, vision, and unwavering respect for artistry define the label's spirit and have earned the trust of the Nashville community. Together, we're collaborating closer, and expanding the reach and opportunities for artists in a genre where the future feels limitless. This is an exciting next step as we continue to forge a global ecosystem that amplifies our competitive edge and impact for our artists."

Cris Lacy noted: "Nashville has always been synonymous with exceptional storytelling, expertly crafted lyrics, and incomparable musicianship. Its growing influence is permeating other genres, and is increasingly found front and center on the world's stage. This move formalizes the cross-pollination that we've been developing over the years with our Los Angeles colleagues across areas such as A&R, marketing strategy, data/research, business affairs, and radio promotion. Warner Records is a powerful brand, and we know that we're stronger when we work together to propel our artists and their life's work to new heights."

The Warner Records Group encompasses Warner Records US, Warner Records UK, and Warner Records Nashville. The company's Nashville roster includes artists inked jointly by Warner Records and Warner Nashville, such as Gavin Adcock, Adrien Nunez, Slater Nalley, The Bends, The Castellows, and The Creekers. The combined roster now includes notable artists such as Zach Bryan, Cody Johnson, Ashley McBryde, Kenny Chesney, Dan + Shay, Bailey Zimmerman, Dasha, Cole Swindell, Gabby Barrett, Hudson Westbrook, Ingrid Andress, Randy Travis, Warren Zeiders, and many others.

