MIT CLIMATE MACHINE WITH SUPPORT FROM COLDPLAY, WARNER MUSIC GROUP, LIVE NATION, AND HOPE SOLUTIONS RELEASE FIRST EVER TOTAL EMISSIONS OF LIVE MUSIC IN US AND UK

Findings from over 80,000 shows across the U.K. and U.S. provide a foundation to decarbonize the future of live entertainment

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Massachusetts Institute of Technology's Climate Machine (formerly part of the MIT Environmental Solutions Initiative) with support from Coldplay, Warner Music Group (WMG), Live Nation, and Hope Solutions have released the first comprehensive annual carbon emissions calculation of the live music industry in the U.S. and U.K.

The study analyzes data from over 80,000 events across the U.S. and the U.K., capturing greenhouse gas emissions across all major impact areas including trucking, energy, food and beverage consumption, water, waste, fan travel, artist and crew travel, accommodation, and freight. Though the live music sector accounts for just 0.2% of the U.S.'s and 1.1% of the U.K.'s total emissions, its cultural reach is vast. Industry decisions—from sustainable venue practices to greener fan travel—can set trends, shape behavior, and inspire broader climate action.

The report identifies key areas where both industry players and fans can take measurable steps to reduce emissions, considering the full lifecycle of events. Achieving meaningful progress will require coordinated action from artists, industry stakeholders, policymakers, and fans alike to drive scalable, long-term change.

Key findings include:

Fan travel is the largest driver of live music emissions, accounting for 77% in the U.K. and 62% in the U.S. across nearly all event types.

Food and beverage ranks next, contributing to 16.9% in the U.S. and 7.6% in the U.K., driven largely by animal-based products. A shift toward plant-based menus could reduce these emissions by 40% or more.

When fan travel is excluded, trucking and freight emerge as major contributors–trucking makes up 14% of U.S. emissions, while air freight accounts for nearly 35% in the U.K.

Large-format shows, though fewer in number, generate a disproportionate share of total emissions, making festivals and stadium tours powerful catalysts for innovation and scalable climate solutions.

Grounded in rigorous peer-reviewed research, industry reports, and advanced analysis, the findings offer an unprecedented, data-driven view of live music's environmental impact. An Advisory Committee of more than 50 senior leaders, sustainability experts, and music industry veterans contributed strategic insights that shaped the report's methodology and recommendations.

"The research and analysis that has now resulted in the total greenhouse gas emissions attributable to live music in the UK and US marks a new anchor for meaningful actions. This detailed accounting of emissions sources and amounts guides a set of recommendations that point to a new era of emissions reductions and sustainability practices across all of live music" - Professor John Fernández and Dr. Norhan Bayomi, Co-Founders MIT Climate Machine

"Live music doesn't just entertain; it shapes culture and connects communities. As we advance our sustainability efforts, we're committed to turning insights into measurable action--aligning purpose with performance, building resilience across the ecosystem, and ensuring that music continues to create shared value for artists, fans, and the planet alike." - Madeleine Smith, Senior Director, ESG at Warner Music Group

"Real progress starts with shared understanding. For the first time, the live music industry has a clear picture of where our collective impact lies. For Live Nation, this data empowers us to continue taking smarter, more coordinated action in partnership with artists, venues, and fans to preserve a strong future for live music and the communities that support it." - Lucy August-Perna, Head of Sustainability at Live Nation

"This report gives the live music industry its clearest, quantified, picture yet of where touring impacts the planet most. By taking data and evidence from across the sector, this study helps signal the need for practical, forward-thinking solutions that empower artists, promoters, and venues to focus on both measurement as well as take meaningful action to reduce their environmental impact." - Luke Howell, Founder & Director of Hope Solutions, MSI CEnv FISEP

About MIT Climate Machine, formerly of the Environmental Solutions Initiative (MIT ESI)

The Climate Machine is a research group of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology that works with the Media and Entertainment Industry in assessing and reducing impacts on global climate change and other planetary environmental challenges. The Climate Machine employs the latest analytical methods, including machine learning and feature engineering often in data scarce contexts to identify the complex dynamics behind emissions of greenhouse gases and discover the best pathways toward lowering and eliminating diverse environmental damage. The Climate Machine was formerly a program of the MIT Environmental Solutions Initiative (ESI) which has now been reconstituted among a group of other units at MIT including the MIT Climate Project and the successor to the ESI - MIT Environmental Research + Action (ERA).

About Coldplay

Coldplay is a British rock band known for its chart-topping hits and commitment to social and environmental causes. With a massive global fan base, Coldplay has used its platform to advocate for positive change and sustainability.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group (WMG) brings together artists, songwriters, entrepreneurs, and technology that are moving entertainment culture across the globe. Operating in more than 70 countries through a network of affiliates and licensees, WMG's Recorded Music division includes renowned labels such as 10K Projects, 300 Entertainment, Asylum, Atlantic, Big Beat, EastWest, Elektra, Erato, First Night, Fueled By Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Rhino, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin', Warner Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Records Nashville. WMG's music publishing arm, Warner Chappell Music, has a catalog of over one million copyrights spanning every musical genre, from the standards of the Great American Songbook to the biggest hits of the 21st century. Warner Music Group is also home to ADA, which supports the independent community, as well as artist services division WMX. Follow WMG on Instagram, X, TikTok, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

About Live Nation

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Media & Sponsorship. For additional information, visit livenationentertainment.com.

About Hope Solutions

Hope Solutions is a leading sustainability consultancy that works with music, media and entertainment projects and organizations across the globe, supporting the development and deployment of world leading sustainability programmes and solutions. For additional information, visit www.hopesolutions.services or follow us on LinkedIn.

